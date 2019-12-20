Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2278
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Limited upward correction movements, Gbp/Usd short term is still holding above 1.3000 psychological threshold, only break below will lead to further decline.
Eur/Usd bounce back up on North Korea missile test, short term the pair is showing no clear direction, resistance can be found at 1.1780.
EUR/USD is forming a consolidation above the support at 1.1660. Considering the hammer candlestick on the daily time-frame above the support it may start moving to the upside again.
EUR/USD did start rising and it is currently testing the resistance at 1.1800. A breakout above that level will probably lead to another move to the upside towards 1.1900 - 1.1920.
I think this was just a short term correction in the EURUSD. Overall, the EURUSD has been in a very bullish uptrend the past couple of months and I look for that to continue.
GBP/USD has been consolidating sideways between 1.3170 – 1.3220 since yesterday. It depends on the news later today whether it will break out above 1.3220 to reach at least 1.3250.
EUR/USD almost reached 1.1900 today before it bounced off from 1.1880. This is likely a temporary retracement and its closest target is probably around 1.1800.
TWO SCENARIO EUR/USD BEFORE CPI USD
GBP/USD is testing the resistance at 1.3300, which coincides with the (MA)89 indicator on the weekly time-frame. If it breaks out above that level there will likely be a further move to the upside towards 1.3500 - 1.3520.