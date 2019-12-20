Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2275
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EUR/USD concluded the week without breaking out above the last high at 1.2092. The sideways consolidation will probably continue next week.
I agree, but I'm expecting consolidation in the beginning of the week before the pair uptrend extend further.
The pair upside seems limited to 1.20 level, Eur/Usd is consolidating below it, no clear directional strength showing at the moment.
The GBP/USD bullish trend is stalling for now, the pair formed a double top at 1.3618, as well as a shooting star candlesitck at that level on the one-hour time-frame before falling moving sharply to the downside. Next target is likely at 1.3425, which is the (MA)89 indicator on the same one-hour time-frame.
The week is packed with fundamentals, let's see how it unfolds. I'm bearish on US.
Gbp/Usd continues its corrective movement with slight pull back, short term support can be seen around 1.3450/40 and resistance around 1.3620/10. Possible opportunity open for buy in dips.
After the pair tested the psychological 1.2000 level, Eur/Usd seems lost its upside momentum. US housing and export/import data will be next one to watch.
GBP/USD rallied again to test the resistance at 1.3618, but whether it will succeed in breaking out above that level depends on the fundamentals coming out later today.