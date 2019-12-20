Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2275

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EUR/USD concluded the week without breaking out above the last high at 1.2092. The sideways consolidation will probably continue next week.

 
Victoria Jensen:
GBP/USD not only reached 1.3500 but broke out above that level and reached a new high at 1.3615. The pair will probably continue rallying towards 1.3700.

I agree, but I'm expecting consolidation in the beginning of the week before the pair uptrend extend further.

 

The pair upside seems limited to 1.20 level, Eur/Usd is consolidating below it, no clear directional strength showing at the moment.

 

The GBP/USD bullish trend is stalling for now, the pair formed a double top at 1.3618, as well as a shooting star candlesitck at that level on the one-hour time-frame before falling moving sharply to the downside. Next target is likely at 1.3425, which is the (MA)89 indicator on the same one-hour time-frame.

 

The week is packed with fundamentals, let's see how it unfolds. I'm bearish on US.

 

M15

H4

 

Gbp/Usd continues its corrective movement with slight pull back, short term support can be seen around 1.3450/40 and resistance around 1.3620/10. Possible opportunity open for buy in dips.

 

After the pair tested the psychological 1.2000 level, Eur/Usd seems lost its upside momentum. US housing and export/import data will be next one to watch.

 
GBP/USD is testing the support at 1.3470 - 1.3460 and depending on the fundamentals tomorrow it may break out below those levels and continue moving to the downside. Another rally, on the other hand, would likely mean a test of and a possible breakout above 1.3618.
 

GBP/USD rallied again to test the resistance at 1.3618, but whether it will succeed in breaking out above that level depends on the fundamentals coming out later today.

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