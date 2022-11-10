Daily data - page 15
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Русская версия ежедневные данные
Русская версия не отображается в мт 4 пустой экран
Задать все параметры, чтобы быть правдой
This is the version for MT5 by Mladen: Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol.
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.
This is the version for MT5 by Mladen: Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol.
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.
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Daily data
Mladen Rakic, 2016.04.12 08:47
Some more upgrades to the daily data indicator : daily_data_3_1.mq4
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PS: the new daily data can display more than just one daily ranges - for those looking for that type of display
GREAT INDICATOR.
Took me a few minutes to understand all the info it gives, lol.
THANK YOU !!!
Thanks for your great Indicator. If you have a spare time, could you mod this indicator to show the candle and the timer only? I like to keep open all my traded pair simultaneously and the CPU usage went off the ceiling if I put the indicator on each one of the chart. Thanks. :)
how to download this indicator? thank you in advance
Some more upgrades to the daily data indicator : daily_data_3_1.mq4
_____________
PS: the new daily data can display more than just one daily ranges - for those looking for that type of display
have for mql5?