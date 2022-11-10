Daily data - page 15

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tampa:

Русская версия ежедневные данные

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
daily_data.файлы mq4

Русская версия не отображается в мт 4 пустой экран
 
Antonio:
Русская версия не отображается в мт 4 пустой экран
Set all the parameters to be true
 
mladen:
Задать все параметры, чтобы быть правдой
thank you, everything turned on (true) and it worked..)))
 
Dear Mladen is it possible to add to this indicator an additional candle , say we chose periud 240 H4, and work for 30 minutes, it will be convenient that would be the right appear two candles of senior periodof H 4 , H1, with the direction of motion , it would be super thank you in advance.
 

This is the version for MT5 by Mladen: Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5 


The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol. 
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is the version for MT5 by Mladen: Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

aily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol. 
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Daily data

Mladen Rakic, 2016.04.12 08:47

Some more upgrades to the daily data indicator : daily_data_3_1.mq4

_____________

PS: the new daily data can display more than just one daily ranges - for those looking for that type of display


 
Freddy Van Der Vlies:

GREAT INDICATOR.

Took me a few minutes to understand all the info it gives, lol.

THANK YOU !!!

+1
 
Hello Mladen,

Thanks for your great Indicator. If you have a spare time, could you mod this indicator to show the candle and the timer only? I like to keep open all my traded pair simultaneously and the CPU usage went off the ceiling if I put the indicator on each one of the chart. Thanks. :)
 

how to download this indicator? thank you in advance

 
Mladen Rakic:

Some more upgrades to the daily data indicator : daily_data_3_1.mq4

_____________

PS: the new daily data can display more than just one daily ranges - for those looking for that type of display

have for mql5?

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