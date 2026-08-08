New Members introduction - page 306

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hello i am from bandung...indonesia

 

Hi. I am oliviawild...

 

Hi, My name is Ali. I have been a member for a couple of years.

 

Hi, my name is java. I've been trading the markets with varying success since 2004. I am on this site to connect with like minded people and to learn how others are performing in what is becoming an increasingly difficult trading environment. IMO since the start of 2012 and continuing today.

 

Hi. Good day to all.

 

Hello everyone ^^

Thank you for let me join your website.

 

Hello..i'm new member here....

 

hi, i'm new here.... good day for all...

 

Hello , i just a newbie .... want to learn more from here ....

 

Un saluto dall'Italia.

The is my friend.

Hello

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