New Members introduction - page 305
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hello everyone, trading is the best life style! good to be with the best people!
Hello everyone I'm french and I trade forex demo for 3 years
I have come to give you a little visit to your forum to improve myself
Thank you for all this work
Excuse my english very bad google translation Thanks!
Haras57
New member checking in. This site is a great resource for traders, keep up the good work,
Hi, I am from Spain.
Just registered to download a linked EA I googled until here.
I am expert in computing and my life turns around banking also.
I decided recently to find some suitable investing way without needing a lot of capital just as on Exchange markets. I found Forex, read some nice books and begun my rehearsal with demo accounts.
I am still reading, learning and programming some tooling to help me investing in my free time, that it's not too much.
Regards and congratulations for this great website.
Hi, my name is PJ. I've been trading the markets with varying success since 2009. I am on this site to connect with like minded people and to learn how others are performing in what is becoming an increasingly difficult trading environment. IMO since the start of 2012 and continuing today.
hello all... i am new here... great to meet u all
Hi,
I'm very interested in trading.
Wish could have a better trading system after visiting TSD.
Thanks.
Hi,
I just joined. There is great info here regarding custom EA's and member's that are very helpful.
Will.
Hi, My name is Calvin. I have been a member for a couple of years.
Hi, I'm new here