New Members introduction - page 1153
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I am new to this forum
I just now became a member here and want to say hi.
I am now a member here and I want to ask how to run the backtest.
I just now became a member here and want to say hi.
Interesting...
Anyway, hi.
Hello everyone! 👋
I realized I've been publishing my work here for quite some time, but I never properly introduced myself.
I'm an MQL5 developer focused mainly on tools for traders, Expert Advisors, indicators, and utilities that help improve execution and decision-making. Most of my work is built around practical trading rather than theory. I enjoy solving problems, testing ideas, and turning concepts into working tools.
I'm full of ideas and energy. Sometimes I spend 24–48 hours straight building a new project because I simply enjoy creating things. The funny part is that, despite all that enthusiasm, marketing has never been my strongest skill. Like everyone else, I also wish there were more than 24 hours in a day.
I'm not here just to sell products. I'd also like to meet people who enjoy building, experimenting, and thinking outside the box. If you're someone with a big vision, curiosity, and a desire to create something meaningful, I'd be happy to connect.
My long-term goal is to build a small, relaxed, responsible, and positive team where ideas matter, everyone contributes, and we enjoy the journey as much as the results.
Wishing everyone successful trading, successful coding, and plenty of inspiration.
Looking forward to meeting you all!
Best regards,
Artur Jacek Domagała
Hi, I'm new here. Just dropping by.