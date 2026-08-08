New Members introduction - page 307
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Hi all, nice to be in this community. May the pips be with you!!
Hi. My name is Аlexey, I use to trade the Japanese candles MTF.
Hello...fx traders...Im here to learn something new...
hi
i want just say thanks a lot
Hello Everybody! I'm new here, but I gonna be here all the time when I can. Good "luck" for everybody, let's ride the bull and the bear
Hello I'm new here, just want to say Hi to everyone
Hi....I am new to forex.i hope I can learn something here.....
Thanks
Hello, my name is juan andres, i from argentina. Nice forum. I just try to learn here alone in argentina about forex, because here forex is something new. In the beginning i learn from you people and thanks for that¡. I hope one day i can help other persons too.. hug from argentina for all of you.
Hello all,
Coming back to try FX again. I find it frustrating. I day trade Equitys and do fine.
Forex, not so much, but always looking to learn.
Michael from Ventura, CA
Hello Everyone,I hope you guys are doing well.I enjoy exchanging ideas,thoughts with other descent people like you guys.