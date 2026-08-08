New Members introduction - page 1147
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Introduction to Myself
Layla112, 2018.02.02 13:35Hi, .
My name is Layla..Recently i have joined this Community Forum..I am basically from Research Firm and i have trading as well as research experience around 5 years.I have a team of 10 research members.So please be in touch for more market updates and profitable signals. That's all about me.
I hugely welcome to all the traders
Hello, i am a pro day-trader and i use the maket profile analysis.
I am glad to discuss on the forum about indicator, EAs, strategies etc
King regards
hi im new
I'm just getting into this
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Members introduction
Reyhan m hassan, 2018.05.04 01:34hi Ahmad I also new here I need to learn more in this forum. pls
Read this post with the links for newbies collected.
and the following-
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hello MQL5 Comminuty! New member indroduction
gwtrading, 2018.12.16 14:16
Hello Guys,
My name is Greg and I am new to trading on the FOREX market, so I thought I would introduce myself to the forum members.
I am gaining knowledge, and have a friend that has been trading for a little while, and I find trading in the FOREX to be an exciting and great opportunity.
I live in QLD Australia, if there are any members out there (local to me or otherwise) that would like to chat about Forex trading I'm always keen for a chat!
We can all learn from each other to make more profits!
Drop me a message, to say hello whether your newly starting or a trading guru, I'd love to meet some like minded people on the forums to talk to about the markets and strategy.
Hoping everyone has had a great weekend.
Kind Regards
Greg
yes!
New members can introduce themselves to the community on this thread -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Members introduction
Linuxser, 2013.04.04 13:16
New members always have something to say, even the shy ones.
Take some minutes and introduce yourself to the community, tell us a little about your history, yoir ideas or why you're here, whatever.
...
Welcome everyone!!!
Good Day
I am a new user here, I started trading on various trading platforms and was introduced to Meta Trader.
I started with the Demo account and I am ready to go big with a live account.
Good Day
I am a new user here, I started trading on various trading platforms and was introduced to Meta Trader.
I started with the Demo account and I am ready to go big with a live account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:52
How to add the broker to MT5:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo AccountMetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820