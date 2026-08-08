New Members introduction - page 1147

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Introduction to Myself

Layla112, 2018.02.02 13:35

Hi, .
My name is Layla..Recently i have joined this Community Forum..I am basically from Research Firm and i have trading as well as research experience around 5 years.I have a team of 10 research members.So please be in touch for more market updates and profitable signals. That's all about me.
I hugely welcome to all the traders

 

Hello, i am a pro day-trader and i use the maket profile analysis.

mt4 market profile

I am glad to discuss on the forum about indicator, EAs, strategies etc

King regards 

 
ahmed:

hi im new

hi Ahmad I also new here I need to learn more in this forum. pls
 
I'm just getting into this 
What's the next move? 

 
Abdullah ayo Tiamiyy:
I'm just getting into this 
What's the next move? 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New Members introduction

Reyhan m hassan, 2018.05.04 01:34

hi Ahmad I also new here I need to learn more in this forum. pls

Read this post with the links for newbies collected.

 

and the following- 

Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020  
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Hello MQL5 Comminuty! New member indroduction

gwtrading, 2018.12.16 14:16

Hello Guys,

My name is Greg and I am new to trading on the FOREX market, so I thought I would introduce myself to the forum members.  

I am gaining knowledge, and have a friend that has been trading for a little while, and I find trading in the FOREX to be an exciting and great opportunity.

I live in QLD Australia, if there are any members out there (local to me or otherwise) that would like to chat about Forex trading I'm always keen for a chat!

We can all learn from each other to make more profits!

Drop me a message, to say hello whether your newly starting or a trading guru, I'd love to meet some like minded people on the forums to talk to about the markets and strategy.

Hoping everyone has had a great weekend.

Kind Regards 

Greg


 

yes!
New members can introduce themselves to the community on this thread - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New Members introduction

Linuxser, 2013.04.04 13:16

New members always have something to say, even the shy ones.

Take some minutes and introduce yourself to the community, tell us a little about your history, yoir ideas or why you're here, whatever.

...

Welcome everyone!!!


 

Good Day 

I am a new user here, I started trading on various trading platforms and was introduced to Meta Trader.

I started with the Demo account and I am ready to go big with a live account. 

 
JayGrant Fredericks:

Good Day 

I am a new user here, I started trading on various trading platforms and was introduced to Meta Trader.

I started with the Demo account and I am ready to go big with a live account. 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:52

How to add the broker to MT5:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
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