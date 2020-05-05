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Don't give up chief

ahmedazizelias:
please ,that is enough..you repeat what you say many times..

if there is something personal between you and nittany,please finish it far away from here..in place you and him ONLY.

thank you for your coming here.

Ahmed, don't ruin it. This is one of the funniest threads I've seen for a while. I remember when I thought my SMA cross was the Next Big Thing .

Let him have both barrels Chief; I hate when I ask an expert for free help and then they don't even thank me...

ps, you rich kids with ataris and 300 baud modems - Luxury. I had to pedal a stationary bike for electricity while translating punch card ones and zeroes to morse code on a telegraph key for a compact computer that only filled one room and had less grunt than my current watch!! Tell the kids that today and they don't believe you...

 

is thier any updates for trade assistant.

 
q8m2002:
?????????????

Hello there,

Can you kndly share those indicators?! they seem really interesting!

btw, thanks for your hard work nittany!

 

Macd_eav4.0

I just coded this ea but is giving me when 1 error during compiling though i am a newbie to coding,could you please help me to solve the problem,i did not use the name of the indicator and he is asking me for double quotes needed,please reply to my mail so that i can send the ea to you,i do not know how to load it on this platform.

Thanks

loyez

fxloyez@yahoo.com

[Deleted]  

hi nittany

could u just explain what are the different settings for ema 1 and ema 2 in detail so that if need be i can change according to my use.

Thanks and regards

 

Trade command - expert for MetaTrader 5


The EA in the input parameters has six commands:

  • Close All Buy's - close all BUY positions by the current symbol, magic number of positions is not taken into account
  • Close All Sell's - close all SELL positions by the current symbol, magic number of positions is not taken into account
  • Close All Buy's and Sell's - close all BUY and SELL positions by the current symbol, magic number of positions is not taken into account
  • Open Buy - open a BUY position by the current symbol, the Stop Loss , Take Profit , Money management: Lot OR Risk and The value for "Money management" parameters are applied
  • Open Sell - open a SELL position by the current symbol, the Stop Loss , Take Profit , Money management: Lot OR Risk and The value for "Money management" parameters are applied
  • Open Buy and Sell - open a BUY and SELL position by the current symbol, the Stop Loss , Take Profit , Money management: Lot OR Risk and The value for "Money management" parameters are applied

Trailing is applied to positions opened by this EA (here the magic number of positions is already taken into account) (the Trailing Stop and Trailing Step parameters are involved).

 

My Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 4

Simple Trailing Stop EA with Trailing Steps and Trailing Start Point It includes Stoploss and TakeProfit too.

My Trailing
My Trailing
  • www.mql5.com
Time Frame Changer I recently needed an indicator that, once placed in a window, is able to change the Time Frame of all open windows. In addition, I wanted this indicator to be able to react to Metatrader's Time Frame...
 

Open Close Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Open Close Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

This is the EA in the form of a panel based on the CDialog class . There are three main parameters :

  • Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055 = 1 pips)
  • Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055 = 1 pips)
  • Lots

and two additional ones :

  • Deviation, in points (1.00045-1.00055 = 10 points)
  • Magic number

The panel itself contains three buttons: 'BUY', 'SELL' and 'CLOSE'. This panel was designed for manual trading - for quickly open positions with a given level of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as to quickly close all the positions.

 

S-v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

S-v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading panel, with the possibility of use in the tester.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Trade command - expert for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Golubev:

Open Close Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5


Sergey Golubev:

S-v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5


Sergey, this is an MT4 topic.

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