Signal_Bars_v7 - page 33
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How can I put these numbers? I couldn't open indi with MT4 editor. I want to see weekkly and monthly timeframe. Thanks in advance.
You can enter and change time frames in the indicator parameters (like on the picture). You do not need the source in order to change those parameters values
Thanks mladen,
I wanted to add additional rows Now M1 and M5 rows from top left, W1 and MN rows came down.
By the way, Which one do you recommend ? v7-v9 or v10a version
Thanks again.
You can enter and change time frames in the indicator parameters (like on the picture). You do not need the source in order to change those parameters values
Good tool,
Thank you very much !
One of the best tools ... Thank You CJA for You Help & Visualisations...
Signal Bars show Both Trend Following (MACD & MA) & Range Trading ( RSI CCI Stoc) indicators.
Basically ADX (without +/-DI) is one of the Good Timing / Strength indicators ... & can be used Refine the above ( To Choose between Trend Following / Range Trading Signals as per Market structure / Environment...
ADX Value interpretation can be 0-29 as Range / 30-44 as Trend / above 45 for Reversal setup Environment & above signal bars can be used in conjuction with above logic to interpret signals across Various Timeframes...
Hope this information can help Some friends...
cja have uploaded a signal bars indicator that will work on a new metatrader 4. It was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183353/page45
hy cja, and other members here,............ sorry if my question "out of topic"........... I want to ask about the indicator "#signal_bars"......... In this indicator, I could see the movement of 'daily average' (in pips), ......... but because this year the 'daily forex movements' very slow (below 70 pips for the pair USD), then I tried to calculate the '2 day average movement'. ............ . how do I calculate the 2 day average, based on info from "#signal_bars indicator", ......... is it possible? ..... and (or) is there a specific formula to calculate it manually? ......... Thank you
cja have uploaded a signal bars indicator that will work on a new metatrader 4. It was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183353/page45
The latest #Signal_bars is version 11a [https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183353/page45] ,,,,,,,,, but most compatible for MT4 build 670 is #signal_bars_v10a [https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178253/page20]
hello
can you let me know buffer and mode of every color for each timeframe and each MACD & STR & EMA ?
for use in EA
thanks
اello ه am new and don't know how install exe indicator therefore I look for in net and found signal_bars_v10a ff copy it and put it in indicators file but when I restart Meta4 I found it under examples not under Markets ????? then Incorrect Password appear to me inspire I put free_at_tsd in inputs but keep incorrect password on chart ?? Could you explain to me step by step how I can install it. Thanks in advance
You can enter and change time frames in the indicator parameters (like on the picture). You do not need the source in order to change those parameters values
Dear Mladen Rakic, can you do same as picture???
Have today high, today low, spreads......
Thanks.