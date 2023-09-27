MTF RSI Bar Indicators - page 7
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i have attached this RSI MTF picture of what i want this RSI MTF indicator to look like ....
can anyone program something like this for me.... if so let me know
so that i can explain more on what needs to be done.i hope there is someone that can help out.
Is there such an indicator like this???
You have similar (this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page618 )
This is very old indicator (and it is ex4 file only) but seems it is working fine with new builds of MT4 (look at the first post of the thread):
Is there this indicator below only with extreme levels and only one time frame? Example: I'm on H1 and I want to know when the RSI 2 on H4 is above the 95 level or below the 5 level.