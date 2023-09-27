MTF RSI Bar Indicators - page 7

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fx-surfer:
i have attached this RSI MTF picture of what i want this RSI MTF indicator to look like ....

can anyone program something like this for me.... if so let me know

so that i can explain more on what needs to be done.

i hope there is someone that can help out.

Is there such an indicator like this???

 

You have similar (this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page618 )

 

This is very old indicator (and it is ex4 file only) but seems it is working fine with new builds of MT4 (look at the first post of the thread):

rsi_bars_m_v2

 

Is there this indicator below only with extreme levels and only one time frame? Example: I'm on H1 and I want to know when the RSI 2 on H4 is above the 95 level or below the 5 level.

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