help with this
sanders:
hello
i am trying to make a histogram but there is only one problem
what i am getting is this:
but i want it to show the red bars below the 0 level and green bars above the 0 level
here is the code
hello
i am trying to make a histogram but there is only one problem
what i am getting is this:
but i want it to show the red bars below the 0 level and green bars above the 0 level
here is the code
Buffer1[i] = -Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Thanks brother
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i am trying to make a histogram but there is only one problem
what i am getting is this:
but i want it to show the red bars below the 0 level and green bars above the 0 level
here is the code