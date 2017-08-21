help with this

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hello 
i am trying to make a histogram but there is only one problem 

what i am getting is this:


but i want it to show the red bars below the 0 level and green bars above the 0 level 

here is the code 
#include <stdlib.mqh>
#include <stderror.mqh>

//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color1 0x00FF2B
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_color2 0x2B00FF
#property indicator_label2 "Sell"

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];

extern int Fast_EMA = 12;
extern int slow_EMA = 26;
extern int macd_sma = 9;
extern double value = 0;
extern int Period1 = 14;
extern double value2 = 0;
extern double value3 = 0;
extern double value4 = 0;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit

void myAlert(string type, string message)
  {
   if(type == "print")
      Print(message);
   else if(type == "error")
     {
      Print(type+" | sample @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message);
     }
   else if(type == "order")
     {
     }
   else if(type == "modify")
     {
     }
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
  
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,-1); 
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,1); 
   IndicatorBuffers(2);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1, 0);
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, slow_EMA, macd_sma, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > value //MACD > fixed value
      && iCCI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Period1, PRICE_CLOSE, i) > value2 //Commodity Channel Index > fixed value
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = 0;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, slow_EMA, macd_sma, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < value3 //MACD < fixed value
      && iCCI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Period1, PRICE_CLOSE, i) < value4 //Commodity Channel Index < fixed value
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = 0;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
[Deleted]  
sanders:
hello 
i am trying to make a histogram but there is only one problem 

what i am getting is this:


but i want it to show the red bars below the 0 level and green bars above the 0 level 

here is the code 
Buffer1[i] = -Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Thanks brother

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