Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - page 41

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From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading

Having built a strong foundation with multi-symbol management, the next step is to integrate correlation analysis into the News Headline EA. This will allow us to filter out pairs that are not aligned with the intended trade direction, identify leading instruments, and improve overall efficiency during high-impact news trading—while still allowing for manual intervention.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading
  • 2025.09.19
  • www.mql5.com
In this discussion, we will explore how the concept of Financial Correlation can be applied to improve decision-making efficiency when trading multiple symbols during major economic events announcement. The focus is on addressing the challenge of heightened risk exposure caused by increased volatility during news releases.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.26 13:36

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 11): Modular Canvas News Dashboard

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 11): Modular Canvas News Dashboard

In this article, we address that gap. We rebuild the dashboard from the ground up. We replace chart objects with a canvas renderer and split the program into four dedicated modules, each responsible for one concern. The canvas drawing fundamentals, including rounded rectangle rendering, supersampling, anti-aliased primitives, and alpha compositing, are covered in depth in our MQL5 Trading Tools series. Readers who want a thorough understanding can refer to that series directly. Here, we focus entirely on what is new: the modular architecture, the dual theme system, the resizable layout, the collapsible day groups, the revised value tracking, and the live countdown with toast notifications.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.26 18:46

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 12): SQLite Storage and Deduplication

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 12): SQLite Storage and Deduplication

In algorithmic trading, the data feeding our automation must survive program restarts, terminal reboots, and the boundary between live charts and the strategy tester. In Part 11 of this series, we built a modular canvas-based news dashboard that loaded events either from an embedded Comma-Separated Values (CSV) resource in the strategy tester or from the live MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) calendar API in live mode. That approach worked, but it left two problems unsolved. The CSV was a static snapshot frozen at compile time, so updating the test data meant recompiling the program. And the triggered trade list lived only in memory, so a restart erased every record of which news events had already fired trades, opening the door to duplicate orders. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders. It shows how to persist calendar and trade state across restarts, share one data store between live and tester modes, and download fresh history on demand without recompiling.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.28 17:36

News Filtering with MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar and CSV Fallback

News Filtering with MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar and CSV Fallback

This article presents a news filter module developed using only built-in calendar functions. The module pauses trading before high-impact events, resumes automatically after a configurable post-release delay, and provides a secondary function that reduces position size rather than blocking entirely on days with multiple scheduled events. A companion logging script generates a CSV-based news calendar that the filter can read in the Strategy Tester, where the live calendar API is unavailable.

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