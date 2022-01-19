Level Advanced Trading - page 4

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Hi all,

I have downloaded the levelindicator123 and applied to my charts. But I get only horizontal lines and not slanted (trendlines) as shown in many snaps on this thread. Am I missing some settings ? Please advise

 
vrathee:
Hi all, I have downloaded the levelindicator123 and applied to my charts. But I get only horizontal lines and not slanted (trendlines) as shown in many snaps on this thread. Am I missing some settings ? Please advise

PriceDeltaFor1Bar value

Please, re-read the whole thread.

 

Level Trading

  1. level trading as support/resistance - the thread
  2. Level Advanced Trading thread
 

Level Trading - indicator for MetaTrader 4 


 

Level Indicator - level crossing alarm, with alerts and push notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 5

When crossing the trigLv level specified in the settings, within the deviation deviation, the indicator sends a push notification to the mobile device if the notification input parameter is enabled, and also plays an alert if the alert input parameter is enabled.
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