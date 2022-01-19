Level Advanced Trading - page 4
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Hi all,
I have downloaded the levelindicator123 and applied to my charts. But I get only horizontal lines and not slanted (trendlines) as shown in many snaps on this thread. Am I missing some settings ? Please advise
Hi all, I have downloaded the levelindicator123 and applied to my charts. But I get only horizontal lines and not slanted (trendlines) as shown in many snaps on this thread. Am I missing some settings ? Please advise
PriceDeltaFor1Bar value
Please, re-read the whole thread.
Level Trading
Level Trading - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Level Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.01 15:35
The article - Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action
Conclusion
Level Indicator - level crossing alarm, with alerts and push notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 5