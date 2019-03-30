Level Trading - page 11
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Here i fixed the Indicators for the new Mt4 Builds.
Level Trading
Attention Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5
And this is the indicator which may be related to this type of trading:
Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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And this is for Metatrader 5 -Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The article - Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action
Conclusion
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Level Advanced Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.10 16:54
Level Trading - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Thanks, is this a new way of trading?
As this topic was started 13 years ago.........................