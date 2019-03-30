Level Trading - page 11

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Here i fixed the Indicators for the new Mt4 Builds.

 

Level Trading

  1. level trading as support/resistance - the thread
  2. Level Advanced Trading thread
 

Attention Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5 


 

And this is the indicator which may be related to this type of trading:

Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4


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And this is for Metatrader 5 -

Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 
Two or 3 months prior somebody posted manual on our discussion and requesting that I interpret. Plausible I deciphered. I just recall that it was numerous pages and excessively entangled, making it impossible to exchange. So I didn't comprehend anything and deciphered "as it stands".
 
Thanks, is this a new way of trading?
 
robert.miner:
Thanks, is this a new way of trading?

As this topic was started 13 years ago.........................

 
Interesting system, will have to look more into it. The system could be old, but if it keeps working, it means it passed the test of time.
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