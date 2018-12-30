I can't attach my indicator to the chart - only selected
Hello , can some one help me please
shaM89:
Hello , can some one help me please
Hello , can some one help me please
your indicator have errors
press enter and fix the error
Samuel Akinbowale:
your indicator have errors
press enter and fix the error
your indicator have errors
press enter and fix the error
Hello,
Thanks for the reply, but I only have the .ex4 file.
Then probably it's not an indicator.
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈
Samuel Akinbowale:
Then probably it's not an indicator.
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈
Then probably it's not an indicator.
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈
Hi Samuel,
This worked well until last week. But suddenly it stooped working last week.
If so,
The coder added an expiry date
The coder added an expiry date
Thanks samuel
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The indicator which mentioned above I can't add to the chart. Also it doesn't display anything on the expert tab even. This happened on last week.
Machine runs with windows 10 and it's all up to date