I can't attach my indicator to the chart - only selected

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The indicator which mentioned above I can't add to the chart. Also it doesn't display anything on the expert tab even. This happened on last week.

Machine runs with windows 10 and it's all up to date

 
Hello , can some one help me please
 
shaM89:
Hello , can some one help me please

 your indicator have errors
 press enter and fix the error
 
Samuel Akinbowale:

 your indicator have errors
 press enter and fix the error

Hello,


Thanks for the reply, but I only have the .ex4 file.

 
Then probably it's not an indicator.
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈
 
Samuel Akinbowale:
Then probably it's not an indicator.
Copy it to expert and script folder
And try attach to 📈

Hi Samuel,

This worked well until last week. But suddenly it stooped working last week.

 
If so,
The coder added an expiry date
 
Thanks samuel
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