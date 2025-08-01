EAs as part of portfolio set - page 10
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7. Portfolio #7.
Frank_ud001_mod.
Alpari UK broker.
H1 timeframe.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY and EURCHF.
Martingale type of EA. No MM. Starting lot size is 0.01.
Since since 09th of March 2008.
Maximum DD: 999 dollars, max floating DD is 3.54%, Annual ROI is 37%.
Starting deposit size 25,000.
by 31st of March 2008 equity 25,829.
by 01st of May 2008 equity 26,791.
by 01st of June 2008 equity 27,422.
by 02nd of July 2008 equity 27,838.
by 01st of August 2008 equity 28,627.
by 01st of September 2008 equity 29,830.
8. Portfolio #8.
Alpha EA with PercentEquityTrailing = 1 and with RSI settings
(19 pairs with no MM, 10,000 starting deposit with 0.04 lot size)IBFX broker.
H4 timeframe.
19 pairs.
Since since 06th of June 2008.
Lot size is 0.04.
Max Floating DD is -532 dollars (for all 19 pirs all together).
Max Floating DD: 5%.
Annual ROI: 8%.
Starting deposit size 10,000.
by 02nd of July 2008 equity 10,281.
by 01st of August 2008 equity 10,116.
by 01st of September 2008 equity 9,518.
9. Portfolio #9.
Alpha RSI for small deposit size (1,000 deposit; 0.1 lot size; EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF).
Since since 09th of June 2008.
H4 timeframe.
Lot size is 0.1.
Max Floating DD is -100 dollars
Max Floating DD: 10.59%.
Annual ROI: ....
Starting deposit size 1,000.
by 02nd of July 2008 equity 944.
by 01st of August 2008 equity 949.
by 01st of September 2008 equity 852.
5. Portfolio #5.
SimpleDailyRangeBreakExpert_v1.21.
4 pairs.
Starting deposit size 50,000.
by 1st of September 2006 totally 49,783 (by 0.1 lot size).
by 1st of October 2006 totally 49,681 (by 0.1 lot size).
by 1st of November 2006 totally 49,862 (by 0.1 lot size).
by 1st of December 2006 equity 50,485 (by 0.1 lot size).
by 1st of January 2007 equity 50,047 (by 0.1 lot size).
by 1st of February 2007 equity 48,787 (by 1 lot size).
by 3rd of March 2007 equity 50,988 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of April 2007 equity 51,713 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of May 2007 equity 47,526 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of June 2007 equity 46,359 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of July 2007 equity 49,088 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of August 2007 equity 48,107 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of September 2007 equity 48,602 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of October 2007 equity 48,789 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of November 2007 equity 45,100 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of December 2007 equity 48,787 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of January 2008 equity 52,116 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of February 2008 equity 46,139 (by 1 lot size).
by 1st of March 2008 equity 44,276 (by 1 lot size).
by 31st of March 2008 equity 43,664 (by 1 lot size).
by 01st of May 2008 equity 43,394 (by 1 lot size).
by 01st of June 2008 equity 40,603 (by 1 lot size).
by 02nd of July 2008 equity 36,788 (by 1 lot size).
by 01st of August 2008 equity 36,737 (by 1 lot size).
by 01st of September 2008 equity 44,937 (by 1 lot size).
6. Portfolio #6.
FozzyExpert_v1.2.
8 pairs.
Starting deposit size 50,000.
Start from the beginning with new settings.
by 1st of June 2007 equity 50,000.
by 1st of July 2007: balance 52,616; equity 50,544.
by 1st of October 2007: balance 51,447; equity 51,447.
by 1st of November 2007: balance 56,861; equity 56,921.
by 1st of December 2007: balance 58,490; equity 58,490.
by 1st of January 2008: balance 56,518; equity 56,518.
by 1st of February 2008: balance 60,600; equity 60,563.
by 1st of March 2008: balance 60,600; equity 62,854.
by 31st of March 2008: balance 60,600; equity 59,425.
by 01st of May 2008: balance 60,600; equity 62,379.
by 01st of June 2008: balance 62,851; equity 63,793.
by 02nd of July 2008: balance 61,748; equity 61,748.
by 01st of August 2008: balance 62,724; equity 62,724.
by 01st of September 2008: balance 62,406; equity 62,406.
----------------------
I am testing the first portfolio already. Will post results of corse. It was some losses and I don't want to start with losses. When I see the profit I will post all the results from the beginning with EAs and settings. BWT it is 20-pips EA.
The second portfolio may be EA from this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
And trying to select the second EA for this.
3. Portfolio #3.
TradersPowerExpert_v1.2 EA (attached).
4 pairs.
Starting deposit size 50,000.
by 1st of September 2006 totally 48,261.
by 1st of October 2006 totally 50,206.
by 1st of November 2006 totally 51,702.
by 1st of December 2006 equity 55,736.
by 1st of January 2007 equity 55,505.
by 1st of February 2007 equity 51,147.
by 3rd of March 2007 equity 47,350.
by 1st of April 2007 equity 45,224.
by 1st of May 2007 equity 43,350.
by 1st of June 2007 equity 40,290.
by 1st of July 2007 equity 42,244.
by 1st of August 2007 equity 44,644.
by 1st of September 2007 equity 44,011.
by 1st of October 2007 equity 51,492.
by 1st of November 2007 equity 48,985.
by 1st of December 2007 equity 44,359.
by 1st of January 2008 equity 47,978.
by 1st of February 2008 equity 50,106.
by 1st of March 2008 equity 43,863.
by 31st of March 2008 equity 47,612.
by 01st of May 2008 equity 36,510.
by 01st of June 2008 equity 28,610.
by 02nd of July 2008 equity 23,845.
by 01st of August 2008 equity 20,339.
by 01st of September 2008 equity 13,816.
4. Portfolio #4.
Envelope 2.11 EA.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173366
2 pairs.
Starting deposit size 50,000.
by 1st of October 2006 totally 50,906.
by 1st of November 2006 totally 50,173.
by 1st of December 2006 totally 64,411.
by 1st of January 2007 totally 56,909.
by 1st of February 2007 totally 58,456.
by 3rd of March 2007 totally 54,823.
by 1st of April 2007 totally (equity) 54,453.
by 1st of May 2007 totally (equity) 54,366.
by 1st of June 2007 totally (equity) 54,366.
by 1st of July 2007 totally (equity) 54,367.
by 1st of August 2007 totally (equity) 54,618.
by 1st of September 2007 totally (equity) 53,566.
by 1st of October 2007 totally (equity) 54,333.
by 1st of November 2007 totally (equity) 53,946.
by 1st of December 2007 totally (equity) 57,563.
by 1st of January 2008 totally (equity) 78,710.
by 1st of February 2008 totally (equity) 61,952.
by 1st of March 2008 totally (equity) 58,385.
by 31st of March 2008 totally (equity) 72,406.
by 01st of May 2008 totally (equity) 73,161.
by 01st of June 2008 totally (equity) 68,568.
by 02nd of July 2008 totally (equity) 62,143.
by 01st of August 2008 totally (equity) 58,073.
by 01st of September 2008 totally (equity) 59,292.
I stopped calculating portfolio on this thread (see the thread from the beginning). Why? Because we will have RAS service https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178803 and the members can see it by yourself and will be able to have same trades in Metatrader.
Please find EAs which I am using for the portfolio#1. Default settings. Alpari broker. This EA is using daily close bar so it will work with any broker. But all you need to do is to change the time in the settings according to your broker.
Edited:
Versions for 5 digit brokers were added
-----------
PS. 26.05.2019
fixed version is on this post #288
20PipsExpert_v2.1 EA: the versions for 5 digits brokers were added to this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/174701
Which EA are you using with real money
Newdigital and other experienced traders,
This is the most adecquate thread I found to ask you this question. I saw the testing results, and that is very usefull to make my own mind on what is good or bad. But I want to recycle this portfolio thread for experienced users to post:
which set of EA's are using with real money, the currencies they trade with them, and the settings.?
Again, this is more like a personal question to everybody who wants to share what have they done to create a successful trading strategy portfolio, than me asking what is good or bad. As everyone risk/profit appetite is completely different.
I am new, so, not much experience to share. I do like, from all the EAs Ive seen in this forum Newstrader. I've seen the performance from the Total Winner's thread for all the EAs Newdigital have under testing, but so far I haven't been caught by any of them, as I have to understand them a bit better (there are a lot of big winners, but will not put money or even spend money testing until I read on each EA forum what causes their volatility).
Thanks in advance to all the people that wants to share their experience
Hi horacioofman,
There are few threads about it such as
- EA trading with real money (disussion etc);
- compare of the EAs (differences, settings, "what is bad here" thread and so on).
- trading manual systems based on the EA
etc.
Almost every EA is having separated thread here and elite section is very big place (advanced elite is small place - just to compare). So, if you are interested in some particular EA - go to some thread.
Because it is very difficult for me to make a short reply based on 100 EAs and 100 factors involved for example
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
20 pips system
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.14 07:52
Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This utility allows monitoring of multiple symbols and positions on one chart, with one group for long (buy) symbols, and another group for short (sell) symbols. There are 7 default symbol pairs in each of the groups. The user may change these and enter up to 50 symbols from their market watch in either of the long or short basket for viewing.