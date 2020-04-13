The "XO"-Method......... - page 114

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Ovo:
Very true, I totally missed the thread topic.

As long as we understand each other, no problem

 

Good explanation of XO charts here http://www.investopedia.com/articles.../03/081303.asp

 
nbtrading:
Good explanation of XO charts here http://www.investopedia.com/articles.../03/081303.asp

Nice explanation. Thanks

 
Note: comprehensive review completed 14/4/20.
 

Heiken Ashi

Heiken Ashi indicators

  1. Heikin Ashi (better formula) thread
  2. Heiken-ashi Zero-lag Tema thread
  3. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator with/without alert fixed by mladen - the thread
  4. Many Jurik indicators with Heiken_Ashi - the thread
  5. NONLAG Heiken Ashi - the thread 
  6. Heiken Ashi Zma indicator with alert - the thread 
  7. Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread

Heiken Ashi documentation

  1. Heiken Ashi documentation and FAQ - the thread

Trading systems based in Heiken_Ashi

  1. HAMA PAD system thread
  2. ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus_Osentogg thread 
  3. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System thread 
  4. XO_Method REVISED thread 
  5. Heikien-Ashi Smoothed system thread
  6. heiken ashi strategy: some modification of well-known system - the thread 
  7. MMA-Pivot-Fibo system thread

Heiken Ashi EAs

  1. Heiken Ashi EAs thread
  2. Pivot System (Heiken Ashi) - the thread

The Article

  1. An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi Indicator - MetaTrader 5 article
 

XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vary well known XO indicator seems to be missing in a simple form for metatrader 5. Here is a version that is simple to use and fairly fast in execution

XO
XO
  • www.mql5.com
Hull moving average Lavika EURGBP/EURUSD The Expert Advisor uses four iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators from two timeframes. Two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are created on the H1 timeframe and two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are also created on the H4 timeframe.
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