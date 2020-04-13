The "XO"-Method......... - page 114
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Very true, I totally missed the thread topic.
As long as we understand each other, no problem
Good explanation of XO charts here http://www.investopedia.com/articles.../03/081303.asp
Good explanation of XO charts here http://www.investopedia.com/articles.../03/081303.asp
Nice explanation. Thanks
Heiken Ashi
Heiken Ashi indicators
Heiken Ashi documentation
Trading systems based in Heiken_Ashi
Heiken Ashi EAs
The Article
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Vary well known XO indicator seems to be missing in a simple form for metatrader 5. Here is a version that is simple to use and fairly fast in execution