Trading Strategies Based On Digital Filters - page 134
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normalized T3 Rbci_mtf+alerts from the rar fille at this post here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071/page76 updated to be compatible with new mt4 builds, and made some minor corrections in the code.
We have an Ea similar to this in elite section that is doing pretty good only hope this version does as good or hopefully better. Anyway this Ea is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized on Alpari 4 hour, EurUsd data, so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired. Tested it last night, doing 4 month back test and it did well, but as most know testing on multi timeframe not very accurate. The Ea has a lot of safety features , close on trend change,equity protection,spread protection, etc. , but it still is martingale so would recommend a thorough demo testing beore going live with anything like this.
PS) posting a mtf with alerts normalized rbci so you can follow along,and as far as i remember the others earlier posted are mtf too.
updated normalized rbci posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071
T3 pcci bands from the rar file here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071/page76 updated to be compatible with new mt4 builds.
This is some digital mods done in preparation of creating an Ea, these are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero. Prefer these because i personally have had problems with the other versions not updating, dragging down the computer resources,etc. Hopefully these will make a lot of people a lot of money !
updated t3 pcci bands posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071
T3_Dtm from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071/page76 made to be compatible with new mt4 builds.
This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
updated version posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173071
MrTools, is there any chance to recalculate those 324 coefficients in the code with kinda digital filters generator or smth? Or maybe to make them recalculate by themselves in the code? In order to use the newest coefficients every day ergo the best parameters for the indicator. Thanks in advance.
I did change them (coefficients) with the well-known generator, and as a result we got different indicator picture compared to MrTool's normalized RBCI indicator. What would be the best way of using this indicator - stay with the basic coefficients or recalculate them sometimes?
Hey Mladen and MrTools, would you please answer my previuos questions? And also I want to ask about T3 pcci bands nmc.mq4. When i choose big timeframe in the indicator's parameters (240), the arrow on a 15min chart shows up with a big delay (couple of hours back). Is it the way this indicator should be working? I mean why the arrow shows up in the past?
Hey Mladen and MrTools, would you please answer my previuos questions? And also I want to ask about T3 pcci bands nmc.mq4. When i choose big timeframe in the indicator's parameters (240), the arrow on a 15min chart shows up with a big delay (couple of hours back). Is it the way this indicator should be working? I mean why the arrow shows up in the past?
Fresh_Prince
1. Each and every new digital filters coefficients generation will give you different results (since it is fitting the coefficients to the underlying data) - even when you use the same conditions to generate digital filters. If the data is different, the coefficients will be different too. The assumption with a digital filter is that you use coefficients from past data for some time and then you generate new set of coefficients when enough new data has to be processed
2. That arrow is not showing the past. It is showing the beginning of the 4 hour bar relative to 15 minute chart. That is how multi time frame data can (and is) be overlayed