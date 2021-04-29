T3 - page 68
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New version of t3 floating levels posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page27
Low lag T3 posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page28
In case some are asking themselves a question what does the adapting (any adapting) do to an indicator, here is one example : the gray line is the "regular" T3 and the colored line is that same T3 but made adaptive (using ATR for that purpose)
PS: the attached is the optimized version of ATR adaptive T3 used for comparison
<ex5 file deleted. Please attach mq5 file>
In case some are asking themselves a question what does the adapting (any adapting) do to an indicator, here is one example : the gray line is the "regular" T3 and the colored line is that same T3 but made adaptive (using ATR for that purpose)
PS: the attached is the optimized version of ATR adaptive T3 used for comparison
<ex5 file deleted. Please attach mq5 file>
To whoever deleted the ex5 file : Why should I attach mq5 file? Where does it say in the forum rules (since this post and thread are in the forum part not in the codebase part of the site) that a mq5 file has to (and must) be attached?
To whoever deleted the ex5 file : Why should I attach mq5 file? Where does it say in the forum rules (since this post and thread are in the forum part not in the codebase part of the site) that a mq5 file has to (and must) be attached?
Nobody will be reply or some reasonable excuses but they are obeying what is forced on them - :)
IIRC, the moderators have been deleting EX5s and forcing the rule that only source code can be attached for almost a year now (in the forums).
Hi,
thank for your job.
Have you got T3 fibs version for MT4
I have check in all the discussion... but there iare so many file, I don't know what the best and latest version
Also, what do you think about this strategy ? I want to use it with dooble top bottom.
Thank you
T3 floating levels (2) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This one was first published some 5 years ago. But due to the changes of mt5, some features of it are not working as they used to work at that time (the volume factor - ie: the hot) is not working in the old versions any more
This version is using all the newest modes for metatrader 5 and is calculating all correctly (at least for the current builds of metatrader 5 😊). I believe that no parameter needs further explanation (they are self explanatory, the usual way)