Jurik - page 45
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Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range. That way it can help in assessing if the extreme (up or down) is reached.
BB stops JMA - multiple stops - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BB stops is using Bollinger bands as a criteria for determining if the trend is changing as well as determining the trend direction. The usual way how it finds out the stop lines is by calculating a risk based on deviation. But, in many cases, one single proposed stop line is not enough.
Hello:
I have a doubt regarding platform mql4 and all the smoothed indicators in NKLibrary. I seriously read all the blog 45 Pages and I never find what happened to me. In mql4 when I Checked the indicators it shows some errors. When I try to compile it said to me that the errors are in JJMA Series I need to erase all the dots (Not only From Text Below and for the rest of the archive) in order to get the indicators to work. Even though not all the indicators work.
Have you seen this problem before. If I would't have done it I could´t see some indicators
I would appreciate any thoughts
Best REgards
Hello:
Have you seen this problem before. If I would't have done it I could´t see some indicators
I would appreciate any thoughts
Best REgards
That code is incomplete.
Hello:
I have a doubt regarding platform mql4 and all the smoothed indicators in NKLibrary. I seriously read all the blog 45 Pages and I never find what happened to me. In mql4 when I Checked the indicators it shows some errors. When I try to compile it said to me that the errors are in JJMA Series I need to erase all the dots (Not only From Text Below and for the rest of the archive) in order to get the indicators to work. Even though not all the indicators work.
Have you seen this problem before. If I would't have done it I could´t see some indicators
I would appreciate any thoughts
Best REgards
When mt4 was updated the NKLibrary include files needed to be updated too, but since most of these versions of Jurik repainted didn't see any use in updating them.
When mt4 was updated the NKLibrary include files needed to be updated too, but since most of these versions of Jurik repainted didn't see any use in updating them.
How do you know if the code is repainting the algorithm, anyway is possible to use this indicators in real trading????
This is a version of cci similar to Mark Jurik's Ccx. This version is using Adaptive Smoother, you can choose to use the histogram or not and a choice to use the Cci Ma or not. The histo colors are based on Cci zero as is the alerts.
Yes, your version works now with MT4 build 600++ (I just compiled with no error) - and with all kinds of alert.
Thanks, MrTools.
Yes, your version works now with MT4 build 600++ (I just compiled with no error) - and with all kinds of alert.
Thanks, MrTools.
This is a version more user friendly.
Andreas those versions was using a repainting version of jurik, there is a non repainting jfatl speed slope type version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page650 it doesn't require any include files to work.
Hi,I can't find the jfatl speed slope indicator,where is it?can you share me?Thanks!