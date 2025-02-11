Jurik - page 41
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Some call this jurik we're calling it adaptive smoother, this is wpr smoothed with adaptive smoother, its mtf with alerts on oversold and overbought and has divergence with divergence alerts.
Does it repaint?
Does it repaint?
No repaint.
No repaint.
Thanks!
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WPR smoother Re: Jurik
Some call this jurik we're calling it adaptive smoother, this is wpr smoothed with adaptive smoother, its mtf with alerts on oversold and overbought and has divergence with divergence alerts.
Great work, MrTools! I like this indy for the first sight
Hi mrtools,
Most adaptive or other fancier or digital indies I can't use in StrategyQuant. I have had initial indications that a"dynamic" strategy can be arrived at when using indy dependent upon indy type indies (by using those type on mqlsoft.com as a free download) will yield such "dynamic" EA, its for this reason I wonder if you'all would like to help by making mql blocks that for X bars has both input and output not operating (output stays at zero for example) as when using these indies from here there is this problem of using them via an EA that tries to "play it" from bar1 onward, and these indies want apriori data already there (as conjecture of the problem), thus if X bars gone by first type one or two blocks for in & out this mostly likely will solve the problem. I can't download this indy because I know it'll give my SQ's EA use of such indy will yield no data file of it for SQ use. Hope you can help! Thx!Jerry
Jerry
All those are regular indicators and if StrategyQuant can not use them then there is some problem with it (StrategyQuant) since the indicators are written according to all the usual rules of writing indicators that then allow such indicators to be used in any other code (indicators, scripts, EAs). They are not even recalculating (adapting and dynamic indicators does not mean that they are recalculating or repainting - on the contrary - adapting and dynamic zones usage has nothing to do with recalculating or repainting at all), so ... not even that can cause any kind of problems at all
This is a version of cci similar to Mark Jurik's Ccx. This version is using Adaptive Smoother, you can choose to use the histogram or not and a choice to use the Cci Ma or not. The histo colors are based on Cci zero as is the alerts.
Ok thanks senor mladen. I've sent a sample custom indy that has this difficulty to Mark of StrategyQuant for him to look at. May take quite awhile as he is working on huge update to SQ.
Jerry
This is Demarker adaptive smoother.
Other Jurik indicators.
Been going through this thread and found this post.
Just one thing that seems to be omitted to tell regarding CFBAux "indicator". That is actually not an indicator but a function that is used from cfb calculation. But even as a function it should be avoided since the way it was written makes it a repainting one (and in the original cfb calculation nothing is repainting)
If someone is using it : use it carefully or better yet don't use it. Only when combined in different depths of calculation (when it becomes cfb - assuming that the function is corrected) it shows it true nature and usefulness - otherwise it is un-tradeable
happy trading
Different version of JMA CCI indicator