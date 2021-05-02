indicator
I am looking for a refinement of the zig zag indicator or a zig zag that works with points on the dax,
Can you please explain in more detail what you mean?
There are so many variations on ZigZag Indicators that I am sure one will fit your needs, but you will have to explain in more detail exactly what it is you are looking for.
Coincidentally, I came across a pretty interesting Zigzag yesterday. It uses a corrected formula. It may help you
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/263
Claudius Marius Walter:
I compared this version with the current Mt5 ZigZag (That is in Indicators/Examples). Both are very similar, but the Professional ZigZag appears to be a little more precise.
YELLOW: Professional ZigZag
RED: MQL5 ZigZag (in Examples)
