I am looking for a refinement of the zig zag indicator or a zig zag that works with points on the dax,
 
Can you please explain in more detail what you mean?

There are so many variations on ZigZag Indicators that I am sure one will fit your needs, but you will have to explain in more detail exactly what it is you are looking for.

 
Coincidentally, I came across a pretty interesting Zigzag yesterday. It uses a corrected formula. It may help you

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/263

Professional ZigZag
Professional ZigZag
  • www.mql5.com
The improved version of the ZigZag indicator.
 
Claudius Marius Walter:
I compared this version with the current Mt5 ZigZag (That is in Indicators/Examples). Both are very similar, but the Professional ZigZag appears to be a little more precise. 

YELLOW: Professional ZigZag
RED: MQL5 ZigZag (in Examples)



