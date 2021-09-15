Slippage
You apparently don't know what slippage is!
It's the difference between the requested open price and what you actually get fill with. With an honest broker it will average zero.
You apparently don't know what slippage is!
It's the difference between the requested open price and what you actually get fill with. With an honest broker it will average zero.
So the slippage is a matter of brokers honesty?
My server doesnt appear at the providers list with servers-slippage.
Is it way to check the slippage before subrscribe?
You are obviously reffering to the signal's tab slippage, which is the difference in points, between the average price of the signal's positions and your broker's data.
If your broker is not listed in the signal's slippage tab, then you can proceed and copy that signal at you own risk or set the deviation/slippage setting in your MT Tools >> Options >> Signals somewhere between 0.5 and 1.0 to avoid big differences in prices.
- www.mql5.com
"At my own risk"
thank you
My server doesnt appear at the providers list with servers-slippage.
Is it way to check the slippage before subrscribe?
Slippage is a regular part of trade, No one broker without slippage but a broker with more Lp's in circle usually have less slippage.
But it should be clear that you can find broker without slippage (False)
I want to ask why my account is not profitable in copying signals. while the signal that I follow is profit, how are the settings?
can we refund the subscription fee?
I want to ask why my account is not profitable in copying signals. while the signal that I follow is profit, how are the settings?
can we refund the subscription fee?
If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
I want to ask why my account is not profitable in copying signals. while the signal that I follow is profit, how are the settings?
can we refund the subscription fee?
Probably due to large slippage between your broker and the signal.
As Sergey already posted the refund is possible only for the first 24 hours, but you can always move your subscription to another broker server (only once a week) in order to copy with better slippage conditions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I copy a signla..but the slippage is to wide. Could u pls explain me, is there any signal which is impossible to be copied because of the broker gives wide slippage?thankss
When you copy a signal you should check its Slippage tab for advice on the best broker/server setups for copying it.
Green and upper yellow values are best, lower yellow and some orange are acceptable and lower orange and red are to be avoided.
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My server doesnt appear at the providers list with servers-slippage.
Is it way to check the slippage before subrscribe?