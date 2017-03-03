Signal menu not open
Sistemi sisteme koydum. Herhangi bir sinyal için abone olamyorum. MT4'de sinyal menüsü açık değil
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MT4 signal menu = MT4 signal tab?
If you are not on Linux and Mac so ask your broker to enable the signal tab in Metatrader.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2014.03.28 13:23
That question has been asked numerous time, please do some search before posting : MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
About signal tab :
- No SIGNALS Tab in MT4. What should I do? - MQL5 forum
- No "Signal" tab available - MQL5 forum
- Signals tab in toolbox vanished then re-appeared ! - MQL5 forum
- Trading signals problems ( no signal tab in metatrader4 at all ) - MQL5 forum
- SIGNAL TAB ON THE METATRADER TERMINAL - MQL5 forum
- why my MT4 have no signal TAB? - MQL5 forum
- Signals tab does not appear in Option windows - MQL5 forum
- can't signal sign on the terminal, anyone can help? - MQL5 forum
Contact your Broker, not all Brokers offer signals on MT4
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