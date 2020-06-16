Help setting signal options?

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Hi, Can anyone elaborate on this for me? 'Use nore than: 50 % of deposit' Does that mean if I have 10K then I am allocating 5K to the signal? Rendering 50% untouched? In effect reducing the lot size? So, if I increase this to 95% would this increase the lot size per new trade? 

 

Or is it simply saying, if you lose 50% of your balance, it will close positions? Like an account wide stop loss level


acreenshot mt4

 

Its the first option, you allocate 50% of your capital in signal copying.

The lot size will be calculated, using the 50% of your balance that participates in signal copying. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its the first option, you allocate 50% of your capital in signal copying.

The lot size will be calculated, using the 50% of your balance that participates in signal copying. 


Thank you @Eleni Anna Branou, much appreciated 
 

HI,Can anyone PLEASE HELP.

I subscribe to a paid signal from a real acc,to copy to my demo acc,the signals doesnt copy,

is it because its a real to demo account?And if so why did they allow me to subscribe?

 
No, its not that. Check if you have the same symbols (pairs) in your platform and check with your broker, if you don't.
 

Thank you Eleni Ann,the symbols is the same,its eur/usd and gbp/usd..ill give it a day or 2,see what happy,if you think off anything els please comment.

I‌n the mean time ill contact service desk

 
Support Team 2017.03.02 13:24
1    18:05:24.511    '7883712': Signal - position #117524708 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.23191 tp: 1.23384 skipped as no symbol found‌

That means your account is not compatible with this signal. We can transfer your subscription to another account, please, confirm

A‌ny advice???????

 

You either don't have the symbol enabled in your platform, or its not the same symbol.

C‌heck if your broker uses something like GBPUSDm or GBPUSDsd ... because if it is, its not the same symbol.

 

Eleni Anna you'r a genius ,thats it,my symbols is GBP/USDm

T‌hank you so much.

 

can you help me in transferring my subscription to another account?

jdbotha:

Support Team 2017.03.02 13:24
1    18:05:24.511    '7883712': Signal - position #117524708 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.23191 tp: 1.23384 skipped as no symbol found‌

That means your account is not compatible with this signal. We can transfer your subscription to another account, please, confirm

A‌ny advice???????

 
abdiqanimeta5 khalif:
It is mapping (it is not mistake; it is standard feature in Signal service).
more information: read post #12  and post #13

the mapping is described in item # 13 here
Signal received but symbol not found?
Signal received but symbol not found?
  • 2020.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone, I have subscribed to a signal but i must have done something wrong. All i get in the logs are messages like this: "2015.09.03 19:51:06...
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