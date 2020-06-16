Help setting signal options?
Its the first option, you allocate 50% of your capital in signal copying.
The lot size will be calculated, using the 50% of your balance that participates in signal copying.
Its the first option, you allocate 50% of your capital in signal copying.
The lot size will be calculated, using the 50% of your balance that participates in signal copying.
Thank you @Eleni Anna Branou, much appreciated
HI,Can anyone PLEASE HELP.
I subscribe to a paid signal from a real acc,to copy to my demo acc,the signals doesnt copy,
is it because its a real to demo account?And if so why did they allow me to subscribe?
Thank you Eleni Ann,the symbols is the same,its eur/usd and gbp/usd..ill give it a day or 2,see what happy,if you think off anything els please comment.
In the mean time ill contact service desk.
That means your account is not compatible with this signal. We can transfer your subscription to another account, please, confirm
Any advice???????
Eleni Anna you'r a genius ,thats it,my symbols is GBP/USDm
Thank you so much.
can you help me in transferring my subscription to another account?
jdbotha:
That means your account is not compatible with this signal. We can transfer your subscription to another account, please, confirm
Any advice???????
more information: read post #12 and post #13
the mapping is described in item # 13 here
- 2020.06.10
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, Can anyone elaborate on this for me? 'Use nore than: 50 % of deposit' Does that mean if I have 10K then I am allocating 5K to the signal? Rendering 50% untouched? In effect reducing the lot size? So, if I increase this to 95% would this increase the lot size per new trade?
Or is it simply saying, if you lose 50% of your balance, it will close positions? Like an account wide stop loss level?