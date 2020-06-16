Help setting signal options? - page 2
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If your broker doesn't offer GBPUSD or some similar pair, like GBPUSD. or GBPUSDm, the MQL5 signal copying mapping system probably will not recognise it and the trade will be skipped.
What GBPUSD instrument does your broker has?
I suggest to ask the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another broker here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions