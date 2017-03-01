symbol miss error while copying

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Hello 

Can anyone help me out with this error message and what it means?

Signal - position #117524708 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.23191 tp: 1.23384 skipped as no symbol found

I‌ am trying to copy signals but its not working i guess.

K‌ind regards

 

You should have enabled GPBUSD symbol in your platform/account:‌

‌‌

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You should have enabled GPBUSD symbol in your platform/account:‌

‌‌

Mate thank you for your reply. I am just a new user trying to see how it works.

By enabling you mean if i can see it on mt screen in symbols? Or if yoi can tell in detail i will appriciate it.

Cheerz
 
imtiaz402:
Mate thank you for your reply. I am just a new user trying to see how it works.

By enabling you mean if i can see it on mt screen in symbols? Or if yoi can tell in detail i will appriciate it.

Cheerz


You have to open Symbols and make sure that GBPUSD is enabled.

Go to View >> Symbols, check GBPUSD and click Show (on the right).

I‌f Show its fade, its already enabled, so you should speak with your broker.

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