symbol miss error while copying
You should have enabled GPBUSD symbol in your platform/account:
Eleni Anna Branou:Mate thank you for your reply. I am just a new user trying to see how it works.
You should have enabled GPBUSD symbol in your platform/account:
By enabling you mean if i can see it on mt screen in symbols? Or if yoi can tell in detail i will appriciate it.
Cheerz
imtiaz402:
Mate thank you for your reply. I am just a new user trying to see how it works.
Mate thank you for your reply. I am just a new user trying to see how it works.
By enabling you mean if i can see it on mt screen in symbols? Or if yoi can tell in detail i will appriciate it.
Cheerz
You have to open Symbols and make sure that GBPUSD is enabled.
Go to View >> Symbols, check GBPUSD and click Show (on the right).
If Show its fade, its already enabled, so you should speak with your broker.
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Hello
Can anyone help me out with this error message and what it means?
Signal - position #117524708 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.23191 tp: 1.23384 skipped as no symbol found
I am trying to copy signals but its not working i guess.
Kind regards