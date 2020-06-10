Signal received but symbol not found? - page 2
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Hi All. Just to add I'm having this problem now still 5 years after the original post so I'm guessing not to bother expecting this to be fixed any time soon. I contacted my broker first to query it but they say that because of regulatory requirements all spread betting accounts have _sb at the end. So as I'm only going to be trading with a spread betting account then I guess changing brokers isn't going to solve anything for me and the only solution is to use a different platform I guess? Or has anyone ever found a workaround to this? All it needs is some sort of alias feature where we can enter the "real" symbol name against each market so wouldn't have thought it would be such a big deal but obviously not a priority. I'll submit it to the service desk as well but looking at the ticket categories it doesn't look like they want things like this submitted that way (ill give it a try in any case).
"skipped as no symbol found" error is related to the mapping.
And the mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service.
It means that your broker is very different from the signal provider's broker.
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unable to copy signal....i see the provider has been trading lately, my pc just doesn't follow
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.01 08:30
read the following thread:
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" where all possible reasons were described (more often reason is the mapping, means (for example):
if "symbol EURJPY not found" so you have more than one EURJPY symbol such as EURJPY, EURJPYt or EURJPY. or any.
about mapping:
So as I've been unable to use the signal can i get the subscription fee refunded or is that just gone down the drain now?
If your broker can't copy the signal correctly due to unsuccesful mapping (your broker uses a much different symbol/suffix than the signal provider) as Sergey mentioned above, you can contact the signal provider about suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another trading account here. Be careful because this option is only available once a week and if you make a mistake you will have to wait for a whole week before you try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions