MT4 and MT5 no proper Text Label that does not move as i zoom in and out of chart? ANY WAY TO FIX THIS?
1. A proper text label that stays in one place and does not change size when you zoom out into higher timeframes.That would be the text label.
Keith Watford:Text Labels don't stay where you put them. They move as you scroll through the chart and always show up the same no matter which timeframe you are in. This makes them useless if you are trying to use them to label say an order block or a breaker, or anything else for that matter.
That would be the text label.
That would be the text label.
jakubdonovan36:OBJ_LABEL doesn't move with the chart.
Text Labels don't stay where you put them. They move as you scroll through the chart and always show up the same no matter which timeframe you are in. This makes them useless if you are trying to use them to label say an order block or a breaker, or anything else for that matter.
Text Labels don't stay where you put them. They move as you scroll through the chart and always show up the same no matter which timeframe you are in. This makes them useless if you are trying to use them to label say an order block or a breaker, or anything else for that matter.
jakubdonovan36:Can you read ?
As you zoom out into higher timeframes, it does not stay how it was. It becomes huge and covers the price instead of just staying how it was in its original position.
Keith and me already said you to use OBJ_LABEL or "text LABEL" and still you are insisting to use OBJ_TEXT or "text".
Alain Verleyen:
Can you read ?
Keith and me already said you to use OBJ_LABEL or "text LABEL" and still you are insisting to use OBJ_TEXT or "text".
Can you read ?
Keith and me already said you to use OBJ_LABEL or "text LABEL" and still you are insisting to use OBJ_TEXT or "text".
Why so rude? The one i used is a text label. Text moves with your chart and Label does not but it doesn't scale properly as demonstrated in the video...
jakubdonovan36:I am not rude. In your video you are using a TEXT not a LABEL. For the 4st time. How much time do you need it to be said before thinking about it ?
Why so rude? The one i used is a text label. Text moves with your chart and Label does not but it doesn't scale properly as demonstrated in the video...
Alain Verleyen:
I am not rude. In your video you are using a TEXT not a LABEL. For the 4st time, how much time do you need it to be said before thinking about it ?
I am not rude. In your video you are using a TEXT not a LABEL. For the 4st time, how much time do you need it to be said before thinking about it ?
OBJECT_LABEL was the one i was using if you watch my video. Have a look. Probably a mix up on the metaquotes object types page.
Either way, i used both and one of them moves with the chart while the other goes out of its original position and becomes bigger and bigger as you go into higher timeframes.
jakubdonovan36: OBJECT_LABEL was the one i was using if you watch my video. Have a look. Probably a mix up on the metaquotes object types page. Either way, i used both and one of them moves with the chart while the other goes out of its original position and becomes bigger and bigger as you go into higher timeframes.If you hover over the "A" you will notice that it says "Draw text" and if you hover over the "[T]" it will say "Draw text label" (which is the one you should be using). As for your screen shot, it looks like the docs have the image switched, which can lead to some confusion!
However, I tested them and the "Label" does not change position or scale in any way what-so-ever, but please pay attention to what corner of the chart you are anchoring the Label (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left or Bottom-Right).
Fernando Carreiro:That's exactly the point. The label is anchored to a point of your screen so you can move 3 days back and the label will still be where it always was on your screen instead of staying with your labelled object. Say you want to label a level of strong resistance "resistance" the said label will not stay where you put it. It will just move with you as you scroll through the chart....
If you hover over the "A" you will notice that it says "Draw text" and if you hover over the "[T]" it will say "Draw text label" (which is the one you should be using).
As for your screen shot, it looks like the docs have the image switched, which can lead to some confusion!
However, I tested them and the "Label" does not change position or scale in any way what-so-ever, but please pay attention to what corner of the chart you are anchoring the Label to (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left or Bottom-Right).
If you hover over the "A" you will notice that it says "Draw text" and if you hover over the "[T]" it will say "Draw text label" (which is the one you should be using).
As for your screen shot, it looks like the docs have the image switched, which can lead to some confusion!
However, I tested them and the "Label" does not change position or scale in any way what-so-ever, but please pay attention to what corner of the chart you are anchoring the Label to (Top-Left, Top-Right, Bottom-Left or Bottom-Right).
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Hello guys, why do you think it is that MetaQuotes didn't add crucial labelling tools to neither of their platforms?
I have two specific functions in mind:
1. A proper text label that stays in one place and does not change size when you zoom out into higher timeframes.
2. Naming Lines and Trend-lines - description being displayed above or below the said line. MT4 allows us to label trend-lines however that label will only show up on the left side which defeats the purpose as the label will often be covered by price. Adding an option to have the label appear on the right side of the line would fix everything.
As a naked price action trader, i like to have my charts labelled and marked up very precisely so that i know exactly what is going on when i next look at the chart or when price is approaching a level i deemed interesting. Lack of good labelling features get in the way of that. I always feel the need to look for other, better trading platforms such as CTrader or ProRealTime but i never transition because neither of those have a good mobile app. If only MetaQuotes actually tried to become a modern platform, they'd surely think about such crucial functions.
I would like to hear your thoughts on the matter. Thanks a lot! I hope that MetaQuotes looks at this and decides to implement those features. One can only hope...