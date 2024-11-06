label in mt5 exist a fix label ?
In MT4, there are two types of text that can be written on the chart: "text" and "text label." The "text" option remains automatically anchored to the point where it was inserted, while the "text label," if placed at a specific point on the chart, will move away from that point when you scroll the chart or zoom in/out. I'm looking at MT5, but both "draw text label" and "draw edit" also move and do not stay fixed on the candle where I placed the label. Is there another text label option? I don't believe that such a basic and useful feature would be lost in a new version of MetaTrader.
- Anchoring Text on X-axis that can move up/down Y-axis
- How to display info in right part of a chart?
- MT4 and MT5 no proper Text Label that does not move as i zoom in and out of chart? ANY WAY TO FIX THIS?
faustf:
In MT4, there are two types of text that can be written on the chart: "text" and "text label." The "text" option remains automatically anchored to the point where it was inserted, while the "text label," if placed at a specific point on the chart, will move away from that point when you scroll the chart or zoom in/out. I'm looking at MT5, but both "draw text label" and "draw edit" also move and do not stay fixed on the candle where I placed the label. Is there another text label option? I don't believe that such a basic and useful feature would be lost in a new version of MetaTrader.
In MT4, there are two types of text that can be written on the chart: "text" and "text label." The "text" option remains automatically anchored to the point where it was inserted, while the "text label," if placed at a specific point on the chart, will move away from that point when you scroll the chart or zoom in/out. I'm looking at MT5, but both "draw text label" and "draw edit" also move and do not stay fixed on the candle where I placed the label. Is there another text label option? I don't believe that such a basic and useful feature would be lost in a new version of MetaTrader.
Currently, MT5 does not offer an "out-of-the-box" feature to make text labels act exactly like MT4 "fixed text" with scrolling and zooming.
Hope this answers your question.
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Currently, MT5 does not offer an "out-of-the-box" feature to make text labels act exactly like MT4 "fixed text" with scrolling and zooming.
Hope this answers your question.
Of course it is. MT5 provide the same as MT4 in that regards. "Text" (linked to price/time) and "Text label" (linked to x,y coordinates).
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