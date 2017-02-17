Today some demo free signals in MQL5 appear like real trading signals !!!
As I know - demo account can subscribe (can see) real signals (but those real signals should not be free for any account).
If you see "Free" so it should be demo signal ...May be - I did not understand ...
As I know - demo account can subscribe (can see) real signals (but those real signals should not be free for any account).
If you see "Free" so it should be demo signal ...
Yes, I know, but today all FREE signals appear to be Real !!!
Check the photo:
If you look in signals, all FREE signals are categorized as Real today.
But as I remember - it was some old thread about it here (provider mistakenly declared his signal to be running on real account but it is on demo account).
But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.
The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem.
But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.
The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem.
Service desk is already replying so everything will be explained (and fixed if any).
The problem persists and its not that simple.
Many newbies think that they found real account trading signals to copy for FREE and that's not the case !!!
MQL5 must do something about it.
For anoyone who haven't realised the problem, try to click on Signals, choose for example MT4 signals and sort them by subscribers. You will see then many FREE signals that appeared to be: Trading Mode: Real.
Service desk answered that those real signals were created long time ago (in 2014 according to the links I provided).
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Today some demo free signals in MQL5 appear like real trading signals !!!
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.15 17:46
But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.
The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem.
It should be links ... because they are analysing every signal.
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I just saw that minutes ago, in another topic in this forum.
This and some other demo signals, which are free to subscribe, appear like real signals.
What is going on? Can someone escalate this to MQL5 technicians?