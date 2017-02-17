Today some demo free signals in MQL5 appear like real trading signals !!!

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I just saw that minutes ago, in another topic in this forum.

This and some other demo signals, which are free to subscribe, appear like real signals.

What is going on? Can someone escalate this to MQL5 technicians?

 

 

 

As I know - demo account can subscribe (can see) real signals (but those real signals should not be free for any account).

If you see "Free" so it should be demo signal ... 

May be - I did not understand ...
 
Sergey Golubev:

As I know - demo account can subscribe (can see) real signals (but those real signals should not be free for any account).

If you see "Free" so it should be demo signal ... 

Yes, I know, but today all FREE signals appear to be Real !!!

Check the photo:

 

 

 

If you look in signals, all FREE signals are categorized as Real today. 

 
I made a ticket to the service desk so I hope they will evaluate the situation.

But as I remember - it was some old thread about it here (provider mistakenly declared his signal to be running on real account but it is on demo account).
 

But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.

The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.

The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem. 

If the signals are free so they are demo (because the system is checking about: free or not).

Service desk is already replying so everything will be explained (and fixed if any).
 
Thank you very much Sergey, I know its not a practical problem, only a visual one.
 

The problem persists and its not that simple.

Many newbies think that they found real account trading signals to copy for FREE and that's not the case !!!

MQL5 must do something about it. 

For anoyone who haven't realised the problem, try to click on Signals, choose for example MT4 signals and sort them by subscribers. You will see then many FREE signals that appeared to be: Trading Mode: Real

 
Service desk answered that those real signals were created long time ago (in 2014 according to the links I provided).

And real signal rule ('signal from real account can not be free signal') was created after 2014. So it may be some real signals created long time ago as free ones.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Service desk answered that those real signals were created long time ago (in 2014 according to the links I provided).

And real signal rule ('signal from real account can not be free signal') was created after 2014. So it may be some real signals created long time ago as free ones.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Today some demo free signals in MQL5 appear like real trading signals !!!

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.15 17:46

But Sergey you can't list a real signal as FREE or a demo signal as paid, so must be a bug.

The demo signals I 've checked, there were Demo yesterday and appear as Real today, so there is a problem. 

If Eleni saw it correctly, it's an other issue then old registered signals.
 
Alain Verleyen:
If Eleni saw it correctly, it's an other issue then old registered signals.
Service desk asked me for the links to the signals ... "The demo signals I 've checked, ..." - no links ... so I checked it by myself and provided 4 links (signals) which I found, and they analysed those signals and replied that those are old registered signals.

It should be links ... because they are analysing every signal.
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