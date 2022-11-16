What is the value of one pixel?
macpee:
What is the value of one pixel on the Y axis of the current chart? Thank you in advance.
What is the value of one pixel on the Y axis of the current chart? Thank you in advance.
The value ? A pixel doesn't have a "value".
What do you mean ?
macpee:I think it is not even in Forex
What is the value of one pixel on the Y axis of the current chart? Thank you in advance.
What is the value of one pixel on the Y axis of the current chart? Thank you in advance.
It is in photoshop ;)
Maybe you are sending to another website
Alain Verleyen:If a pixel does not have a value, how then is it possible to draw a line using x and y axes (of course these variables take values in pixels) or to create buttons etc that use the coordinates?
The value ? A pixel doesn't have a "value".
What do you mean ?
The value ? A pixel doesn't have a "value".
What do you mean ?
double max_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX),
min_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
printf("1 pixel = %f",(max_price-min_price)/chart_height);
min_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
printf("1 pixel = %f",(max_price-min_price)/chart_height);
honest_knave:Thanks a lot. I think this is a better reply which I have to try to use.
double max_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX),
min_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
printf("1 pixel = %f",(max_price-min_price)/chart_height);
min_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
printf("1 pixel = %f",(max_price-min_price)/chart_height);
macpee:
If a pixel does not have a value, how then is it possible to draw a line using x and y axes (of course these variables take values in pixels) or to create buttons etc that use the coordinates?
If a pixel does not have a value, how then is it possible to draw a line using x and y axes (of course these variables take values in pixels) or to create buttons etc that use the coordinates?
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartxytotimeprice
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartXYToTimePrice
- www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartXYToTimePrice - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
macpee:
If a pixel does not have a value, how then is it possible to draw a line using x and y axes (of course these variables take values in pixels) or to create buttons etc that use the coordinates?
If a pixel does not have a value, how then is it possible to draw a line using x and y axes (of course these variables take values in pixels) or to create buttons etc that use the coordinates?
It is probably worth mentioning that there are 2 different ways to draw objects.
- Using time / price... such as OBJ_TREND and OBJ_TEXT
- These objects will move along the screen as you scroll the chart left/right/up/down.
- Using X/Y pixels... such as OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_LABEL
- These objects will not move on the screen, even if the chart scrolls.
Sometimes it is necessary to mix these up e.g. you want to draw an object relative to time on the X axis, and pixels on the Y axis.
Under these circumstances, you will want to use ChartXYToTimePrice() or ChartTimePriceToXY() as Marco has suggested.
Marco vd Heijden:Wow! I think this one should be a lot useful. Thanks a lot. I will combine it with the following reverse function:
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartxytotimeprice
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartxytotimeprice
bool ChartTimePriceToXY(
long chart_id, // Chart ID
int sub_window, // The number of the subwindow
datetime time, // Time on the chart
double price, // Price on the chart
int& x, // The X coordinate for the time on the chart
int& y // The Y coordinates for the price on the chart
);
long chart_id, // Chart ID
int sub_window, // The number of the subwindow
datetime time, // Time on the chart
double price, // Price on the chart
int& x, // The X coordinate for the time on the chart
int& y // The Y coordinates for the price on the chart
);
Trying to calculate TP, SL etc using pixels would likely be unreliable. Zooming in or out would affect the calculations. What about a high def screen with more than the standard DPI?
There could be a very large bar at the far left of the screen, when that bar moves out of the visible area then any values calculated would cgange again as the chart adjusts to the total range.
What about when you have the terminal and/or strategy tester windows open?
There would be nothing uniform at all by using pixels
There could be a very large bar at the far left of the screen, when that bar moves out of the visible area then any values calculated would cgange again as the chart adjusts to the total range.
What about when you have the terminal and/or strategy tester windows open?
There would be nothing uniform at all by using pixels
macpee:According to that logic, what is the price at pixel coordinate 0,0? And why is it not 0? And why is it changing as you scroll the data in the terminal? And why does it change when you change the scale of the displayed chart or you change the chart zoom? And why is it changed at same pixels when a new bar is formed? And why is it different on same pixel coordinates on your terminal from my terminal? Use prices where prices are available, unless you plan to trade pixels
Wow! I think this one should be a lot useful. Thanks a lot. I will combine it with the following reverse function:
Wow! I think this one should be a lot useful. Thanks a lot. I will combine it with the following reverse function:
bool ChartTimePriceToXY(
long chart_id, // Chart ID
int sub_window, // The number of the subwindow
datetime time, // Time on the chart
double price, // Price on the chart
int& x, // The X coordinate for the time on the chart
int& y // The Y coordinates for the price on the chart
);
long chart_id, // Chart ID
int sub_window, // The number of the subwindow
datetime time, // Time on the chart
double price, // Price on the chart
int& x, // The X coordinate for the time on the chart
int& y // The Y coordinates for the price on the chart
);
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I need this value so that I can calculate the value of 600 pixels.
This is because I want 600 pixel take profit level, and not 600 Points or 600 pips.
I want a uniform take profit levels on all charts, regardless of their Point values or Pip values.
It is time to trade in terms of pixels. Thank you in advance somebody.