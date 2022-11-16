What is the value of one pixel? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would be very grateful :-D
I got quite a few spare screens laying around...
I'm gonna salvage pixels !Just in case pixels become the new currency.
I have some pixels that I think might be "vintage".
But I'm worried I won't be able to trade anymore if I sell them.
I have some pixels that I think might be "vintage".
But I'm worried I won't be able to trade anymore if I sell them.
I got quite a few spare screens laying around...
I'm gonna salvage pixels !Just in case pixels become the new currency.
Oooh nice ones !
I still have i286 with a whopping 25Mhz... Portable !
Since we are posting vintage, that's my first computer (34 years ago) ...
Great, just install MT4 or MT5 and get started !!!
If the friend with Win XP (from another topic) can do it, you can do it ...
That looks like the genuine pixel ATM - you should patent the idea ASAP :)
Is that an Amstrad 6128k?? That was my first computer too. I think it might still be in storage somewhere.