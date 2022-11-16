What is the value of one pixel? - page 3

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Alain Verleyen:
I would be very grateful :-D
Just imagine : we could buy ourselves La Vie en Rose anytime we need it :)
 

I got quite a few spare screens laying around...

I'm gonna salvage pixels !

Just in case pixels become the new currency.
 

I have some pixels that I think might be "vintage".

But I'm worried I won't be able to trade anymore if I sell them.

 

 
honest_knave:

I have some pixels that I think might be "vintage".

But I'm worried I won't be able to trade anymore if I sell them.

 

That looks like the genuine pixel ATM - you should patent the idea ASAP :)

Marco vd Heijden:

I got quite a few spare screens laying around...

I'm gonna salvage pixels !

Just in case pixels become the new currency.
Using the above posted ATM, by all means :)
 
Since we are posting vintage, that's my first computer (34 years ago) ...
 

Oooh nice ones !

I still have i286 with a whopping 25Mhz... Portable !


 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Since we are posting vintage, that's my first computer (34 years ago) ...
Is that an Amstrad 6128k?? That was my first computer too. I think it might still be in storage somewhere.
 

Great, just install MT4 or MT5 and get started !!!

If the friend with Win XP (from another topic) can do it, you can do it ... 

 
Mladen Rakic:
That looks like the genuine pixel ATM - you should patent the idea ASAP :)
I know! Think how many pixels you can fit in that huge casing - gold mine!
 
honest_knave:
Is that an Amstrad 6128k?? That was my first computer too. I think it might still be in storage somewhere.
Yes, great machine, I spent some long hours in front of that green screen ...
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