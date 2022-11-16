What is the value of one pixel? - page 4
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I know! Think how many pixels you can fit in that huge casing - gold mine!
Since we are posting vintage, that's my first computer (34 years ago) ...
I got quite a few spare screens laying around...
I'm gonna salvage pixels !Just in case pixels become the new currency.
PIXUSD or EURPIX
The idea that a pixel will be use instead of a pip its wrong. Just because you don't understand
what a wheel is it doesn't mean that the concept is wrong and that everybody needs to change
their wheels for your new concept. I strongly recommend you learn what a pip is instead. By the
way position of objects on the mql4 screen is determine by (time, price) usually means (number of the
candle, price). And if you want a price that is not part of the candles, you use price+ 3*pips for example.