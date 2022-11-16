What is the value of one pixel? - page 4

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honest_knave:
I know! Think how many pixels you can fit in that huge casing - gold mine!
:) :) :)
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Since we are posting vintage, that's my first computer (34 years ago) ...
Mine was Amstrad CPC64 (1986). But I don't have a picture :-(
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I got quite a few spare screens laying around...

I'm gonna salvage pixels !

Just in case pixels become the new currency.

PIXUSD or EURPIX


 

The idea that a pixel will be use instead of a pip its wrong.  Just because you don't understand

what a wheel is it doesn't mean that the concept is wrong and that everybody needs to change

their wheels for your new concept. I strongly recommend you learn what a pip is instead. By the

way position of objects on the mql4 screen is determine by (time, price) usually means (number of the 

candle, price).   And if you want a price that is not part of the candles, you use price+ 3*pips for example.

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