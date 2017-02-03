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But..
Where is the poster ?
!
7415662
But..
Where is the poster ?
!
7415662
Trying to get free things somewhere else most probably.
Hope he would find
but I believe that Marco has given him the nearest answer for free :)
i'm sorry no offense it may take longer than 1 minute i know nothing really
but i know some forums about excel VBA for example, and they give you for free the complete code for macros that you may need, just for fun
i'm sorry no offense it may take longer than 1 minute i know nothing really
but i know some forums about excel VBA for example, and they give you for free the complete code for macros that you may need, just for fun
But they are not giving the full and trusted work as you could get from a coder in freelance
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free
Often you might get a request like
"I want my EA to open trades at 8am and close them at 10pm."
I do it.... then....
"Actually, I wanted the times as an input so that I can change them"
I do it.... then....
"Can you change i so that it opens trades any time after 8 am when conditions are met, then close them at 10pm"
I do it.... then....
" I find that sometimes a trade is opened just before it is due to close. Can we add another input for the latest time to open a trade."
I do it.... then....
"when I change the times so that trades are opened in the evening and closed after midnight, it doesn't work properly"
I do it.... then....
"Can we add a lot size calculator?"
I do it.... then....
"i think that a trailing stop would be useful"
"Hello, are you there?"
"Can you just do this little thing please?"
"It won't take you long"
"Typical coder, just leaves the work unfinished!"
Then there are those that tell you that they have a tried, tested and proved strategy that they would like to turn into an EA. If someone can code it for free. the coder can profit from the EA himself. I have fallen for this a few times.
I have completed the EA. then they come back asking for an additional filter, stochastic or something like that.
I reply "Hang on this was supposed to be a tried, tested and proved strategy, why do you need to add anything?". Of course the EA is not profitable.
You also notice on the other forum that there are many many requests from the same people. They come up with some ill-thought-out idea and asked for it to be coded. Easy for them as they have to invest nothing, it is the coder that invests his time. It doesn't work out to be profitable and the same person is posting the next week with a new half-baked idea.
This is a small sample of what happens when coders write code for free. It hardly ever proves to be a simple job that won't take long.
I must admit that it was useful for me when I was learning to code though.
I used to do some free coding on another forum.
...
"Typical coder, just leaves the work unfinished!"
Then there are those that tell you that they have a tried, tested and proved strategy that they would like to turn into an EA. If someone can code it for free. the coder can profit from the EA himself. I have fallen for this a few times.
I have completed the EA. then they come back asking for an additional filter, stochastic or something like that.
I reply "Hang on this was supposed to be a tried, tested and proved strategy, why do you need to add anything?". Of course the EA is not profitable.
You also notice on the other forum that there are many many requests from the same people. They come up with some ill-thought-out idea and asked for it to be coded. Easy for them as they have to invest nothing, it is the coder that invests his time. It doesn't work out to be profitable and the same person is posting the next week with a new half-baked idea.
...
...
Then there are those that tell you that they have a tried, tested and proved strategy that they would like to turn into an EA. If someone can code it for free. the coder can profit from the EA himself. I have fallen for this a few times.
I have completed the EA. then they come back asking for an additional filter, stochastic or something like that.
I reply "Hang on this was supposed to be a tried, tested and proved strategy, why do you need to add anything?". Of course the EA is not profitable.
...
Don't forget the "master request" (the one that is the cause for the "why don't you do what I need, you are a bad coder ..." argument that always pops up on such a "proven and tested" trading strategies) :
And it is often when a requester/poster take coders time,explanations and illustration pictures for few pages,he leave it in between and start new topic or rather than understand the proper theme he stuck on his/her illogical saying ......