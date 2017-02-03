CODE Help( Urgent) - page 2

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Sergey Golubev:

It is useless to disturb me as I am not a coder.
I can only code (for MT4) some simple EAs using icustom, or make some alert/alarm in indicators. But I am not a coder.
If I need something so I buy in the Market or I order in Freelance service (and I did it many times).

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But what topic starter is telling about "pay for 3-4 lines" so it is not - EA should work after modification, and it is not 2-3 lines (it may be more lines) ...
Because if he requested the following: "insert 2-3 lines for the good working profitable EA to open the trades at 8am and close all of them at 9 pm" so it is real job.
I think - he may go to freelance service for that.  

yes of course you are right Sergey

...

https://www.mql5.com/en/job 

 

 

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
 
7415662:
I have got an EA and i want it to open trades an 8 o'clock(termnial time) and to close trades at 22:00 (Terminal time). please someone help me if you can it is very urgent and i will be very thankfull to you
Because you know ...

First step is timefilter:
  • If you want for your EA to open the trades at 8 am so it means: your EA may open the trades starting from 8 am (the trades are opened according to condition which were coded inside your EA), right?
  • And if your EA should not open trades after 10 pm so it means the following: your EA will not open new trades after 10:59 (if we are talking about hours), or in exact time with minutes (after 10:00)?

Second step is "close trades at 10 pm": at 22:00 exact time?

All the times (8 pm, 10 pm etc) are adjustable in the settings of the EA, right?

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Because when you go to Freelance service so it may be good for you to formulate the task for the coder in understandable way (not in slang language way) so the coder will understand what you want in all the particularities (if you care about results for example).

 
mrluck1:

just put on your code:

 

if - date is between those values...

 

before what is called ordersend, on your code. a coder could do it in less than a minute 

If it is such a minor job, why don't you do it for the OP?
 
7415662:
I have got an EA and i want it to open trades an 8 o'clock(termnial time) and to close trades at 22:00 (Terminal time). please someone help me if you can it is very urgent and i will be very thankfull to you
if(TimeHour(TimeCurrent())==8)
{
  // Order your stuff here...
}

if(TimeHour(TimeCurrent())==22)
{
  // Close your stuff here...
}
 
Keith Watford:
If it is such a minor job, why don't you do it for the OP?

i'm not a coder yet, but it's really easy once you understand it, its easier than learn mandarim for example. 

 
mrluck1:

i'm not a coder yet, but it's really easy once you understand it, its easier than learn mandarim for example. 

You are not a coder yet, so how are you able to state that it will take less than a minute?
 
Keith Watford:
You are not a coder yet, so how are you able to state that it will take less than a minute?
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free 
[Deleted]  
mrluck1: i'm not a coder yet, but it's really easy once you understand it, its easier than learn mandarim for example. 
I'm not a surgeon yet, but it is very easy to carry out a heart transplant and it only takes a minute:
  1. Cut chest open.
  2. Take out old heart.
  3. Put in new heart.
  4. Sew chest up again.

See? It is easier than learning MQL for example!

PS! I don't understand why surgeons charge so much. They should just do it for free!

 
mrluck1:
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free 
Because there is a difference in help and education. If you are a new bee any answer won't help you as it will cause just the next question!

If you want to learn to code EA you may follow these steps.
 
mrluck1:
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free 

Because it's a forum about trading, which is supposed to allow you to earn money.

If your EA or strategy or whatever is working why do you want something for free ? I studied years, I invested a lot of time to be a skilled programmers, why should I work for free ?

As a lot of coders here I am ready to help other to learn coding, but I totally disagree to give something for free to people who don't want to make any efforts, they don't want to learn, they don't want to read, they don't want to understand and they don't want to pay.

Anyway, if you want to help or code for free, just do it. Usually people get what they paid for.

Edit: Thinking about it, it's not even because it's about trading, I doubt you can find any site or forum about anything where you can ask other people to do something at your place for free. Personally, I would not even dare to ask such thing.

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