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It is useless to disturb me as I am not a coder.
I can only code (for MT4) some simple EAs using icustom, or make some alert/alarm in indicators. But I am not a coder.
If I need something so I buy in the Market or I order in Freelance service (and I did it many times).
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But what topic starter is telling about "pay for 3-4 lines" so it is not - EA should work after modification, and it is not 2-3 lines (it may be more lines) ...
Because if he requested the following: "insert 2-3 lines for the good working profitable EA to open the trades at 8am and close all of them at 9 pm" so it is real job.
I think - he may go to freelance service for that.
yes of course you are right Sergey
...
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
I have got an EA and i want it to open trades an 8 o'clock(termnial time) and to close trades at 22:00 (Terminal time). please someone help me if you can it is very urgent and i will be very thankfull to you
First step is timefilter:
Second step is "close trades at 10 pm": at 22:00 exact time?
All the times (8 pm, 10 pm etc) are adjustable in the settings of the EA, right?
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Because when you go to Freelance service so it may be good for you to formulate the task for the coder in understandable way (not in slang language way) so the coder will understand what you want in all the particularities (if you care about results for example).
just put on your code:
if - date is between those values...
before what is called ordersend, on your code. a coder could do it in less than a minute
I have got an EA and i want it to open trades an 8 o'clock(termnial time) and to close trades at 22:00 (Terminal time). please someone help me if you can it is very urgent and i will be very thankfull to you
{
// Order your stuff here...
}
if(TimeHour(TimeCurrent())==22)
{
// Close your stuff here...
}
If it is such a minor job, why don't you do it for the OP?
i'm not a coder yet, but it's really easy once you understand it, its easier than learn mandarim for example.
i'm not a coder yet, but it's really easy once you understand it, its easier than learn mandarim for example.
You are not a coder yet, so how are you able to state that it will take less than a minute?
See? It is easier than learning MQL for example!
PS! I don't understand why surgeons charge so much. They should just do it for free!
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free
If you want to learn to code EA you may follow these steps.
that's not the real question, but why in a forum others refuse to help or code for free
Because it's a forum about trading, which is supposed to allow you to earn money.
If your EA or strategy or whatever is working why do you want something for free ? I studied years, I invested a lot of time to be a skilled programmers, why should I work for free ?
As a lot of coders here I am ready to help other to learn coding, but I totally disagree to give something for free to people who don't want to make any efforts, they don't want to learn, they don't want to read, they don't want to understand and they don't want to pay.
Anyway, if you want to help or code for free, just do it. Usually people get what they paid for.
Edit: Thinking about it, it's not even because it's about trading, I doubt you can find any site or forum about anything where you can ask other people to do something at your place for free. Personally, I would not even dare to ask such thing.