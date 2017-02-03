CODE Help( Urgent)
- Urgent help about a simple code
- [Archive!] Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass it by. Couldn't go anywhere without you - 2.
- pls urgent help
I have got an EA and i want it to open trades an 8 o'clock(termnial time) and to close trades at 22:00 (Terminal time). please someone help me if you can it is very urgent and i will be very thankfull to you
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really !
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.11 20:25
Hello my friends,
This is a wonderful community, you are all so kind and smart. So I have this software, you know, to make money, I coded it (that's how we have to say when we found it on Internet right ?), and guess what, it's not working. I have it, but my bank account is not doing any money.
I don't want to learn, I don't want to pay, I don't want to read, I don't want to understand, just doing money. My bank account need it, but it's not working.
I would be so grateful, I will never forget the one who will help me.
Peace brothers.
I need someone to paint my kitchen... magnolia walls and white ceilings. I need it done ASAP please. I'd be very grateful
Joking aside, try the Freelance section
You have only three choices: Search for it, learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
To pay for 3-4 lines? I think it's silly.
Not if it is so urgent.
Some would say it is silly to expect strangers to code for free on demand. You wouldn't expect other tradesmen to do the same. Or do you think that coding isn't real work so doesn't deserve the same respect?
Also, has it occurred to you that what you pay for is their knowledge not their time? Same as lawyers, accountants, doctors etc.
If an inefficient coder wrote 20 lines instead of 3 would you think you're getting better value for money?
I said that i have got working EA that makes money
That makes it even worse. You want people to work for free on your EA that makes you money.
i guess it's the matter of 2-3 minutes for a perosn who writes codes, isnt it? :)
You wouldn't believe how annoying statements like that are to programmers.
Good luck, I hope you find what you need.
I'll finish by borrowing whroeder's avatar:
Can you give me your skype or write to mine : giorgi.lcc
Why?
I do not need anything ...
I made a good suggestion to you:
- you can search CodeBase (all EAs are free there) or the Market (there are free EAs as well), or
- you can order the EA using freelance service for example.
Because what you wrote in the first post - it is for freelance service.
But if you are the coder so you may place some piece of code and the users may correct it or suggest something related to your request on the first post.
seems you will disturb him by his personal Skype ;)
however, it is available on his profile
It is useless to disturb me as I am not a coder.
I can only code (for MT4) some simple EAs using icustom, or make some alert/alarm in indicators. But I am not a coder.
If I need something so I buy in the Market or I order in Freelance service (and I did it many times).
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But what topic starter is telling about "pay for 3-4 lines" so it is not - EA should work after modification, and it is not 2-3 lines (it may be more lines) ...
Because if he requested the following: "insert 2-3 lines for the good working profitable EA to open the trades at 8am and close all of them at 9 pm" so it is real job.
I think - he may go to freelance service for that.
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