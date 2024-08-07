Why is it better MT5 than MT4? Does it have fewer limitations? - page 6

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Since this thread was created there have been a few important developments in the last MT5 builds, which make the commented differences between MT4 and MT5 obsolete in some points.

Since I can not edit the first post due to its age, I thought that the best way would be to open another thread with all of this updated. 

New link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009


Regards.

Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? [UPDATED]
Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? [UPDATED]
  • 2017.11.07
  • www.mql5.com
I have considered it opportune to open a new one to expose the pros and cons of MT4 versus MT5, and why I consider MT5 to be better...
 
MT5 does not display floating order commissions, it's a big problem.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 4 platform build 1350

Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.10.28 18:03

We ourselves no longer distribute and will not distribute MetaTrader 4. Instead, we offer MetaTrader 5 - this is our right.

 MT4 ais functionally lagging behind and brokers are quickly abandoning it. Now there are about 35% of MT4 servers left, and everything else is quickly picked up by MT5 weekly.

Switch to MT5, all the myths have long been beaten by reality.


I recommend reading our news: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news


 

Here are both compared:


[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:

Here are both compared:


Hi,
I miss 4 edges to drag and drop rectangle in MT5
 

MT5 is not only 5th generation you can do Stock investing in individual stocks like now a days mostly apps offering from USA.

MT5 far ahead from MT4 for instance if a broker offering you 5000 different stocks or ETF, you can quickly search in MT5.

 

Hi,

I've used mt5 by 2017 for testing, it runs very heavy, takes a lot of resources, so I decided to go back to mt4.

And now - 2023, I'm trying to mt5 again, it runs quite smoothly, light, and consumes less resources.

I'm coding something on mt5: it's not easy to get the data like mt4, but it's not problem, it's fine.

However, it seems its network connection is not as stable as the mt4 version, sometimes it's not update Ask/Bid price real-time on chart (but with Terminal, I see the price is update real-time.)

I tried change to another server, but can't solve the problem.

Today, I can't remove take-profit price from the orders. I have tried shutting down the software, reopening it but still can't solve the problem.

This issues with some mt5, not at all.

So I decided to go back to the mt4 version.

[Deleted]  
@Cuong Le Van #:

Hi,

I've used mt5 by 2017 for testing, it runs very heavy, takes a lot of resources, so I decided to go back to mt4.

And now - 2023, I'm trying to mt5 again, it runs quite smoothly, light, and consumes less resources.

I'm coding something on mt5: it's not easy to get the data like mt4, but it's not problem, it's fine.

However, it seems its network connection is not as stable as the mt4 version, sometimes it's not update Ask/Bid price real-time on chart (but with Terminal, I see the price is update real-time.)

Today, I can't remove take-profit price from the orders. I have tried shutting down the software, reopening it but still can't solve the problem.

So I decided to go back to the mt4 version.

You are using a "beta" build version. Beta builds are known to have bugs.

Use the officially released build 3661 instead. Download and only connect to broker provided servers. Don't connect to MetaQuotes trade servers.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You are using a "beta" build version. Beta builds are known to have bugs.

Use the officially released build 3661 instead. Download and only connect to broker provided servers. Don't connect to MetaQuotes trade servers.

Hi,

1/I've download it from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download  with filename "mt5setup.exe"

2/ I'm connect to my broker trade server.

Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 offers a wide variety of functions for the modern forex and exchange market trader: Full set of trading orders for flexible Forex, Stocks and other securities trading Two position accounting systems: netting and hedging Unlimited amount of charts with 21 timeframes and one-minute history of quotes; Technical analysis with over 80...
[Deleted]  
@Cuong Le Van #: I've download it from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download  with filename "mt5setup.exe"

As I stated, download it from a reputable broker only, so as not to have the officially released version (build 3661) and not the "beta" version.

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