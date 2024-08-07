Why is it better MT5 than MT4? Does it have fewer limitations? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Since this thread was created there have been a few important developments in the last MT5 builds, which make the commented differences between MT4 and MT5 obsolete in some points.
Since I can not edit the first post due to its age, I thought that the best way would be to open another thread with all of this updated.
New link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009
Regards.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 4 platform build 1350
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.10.28 18:03
We ourselves no longer distribute and will not distribute MetaTrader 4. Instead, we offer MetaTrader 5 - this is our right.
MT4 ais functionally lagging behind and brokers are quickly abandoning it. Now there are about 35% of MT4 servers left, and everything else is quickly picked up by MT5 weekly.
Switch to MT5, all the myths have long been beaten by reality.
I recommend reading our news: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news
Here are both compared:
Here are both compared:
MT5 is not only 5th generation you can do Stock investing in individual stocks like now a days mostly apps offering from USA.
MT5 far ahead from MT4 for instance if a broker offering you 5000 different stocks or ETF, you can quickly search in MT5.
Hi,
I've used mt5 by 2017 for testing, it runs very heavy, takes a lot of resources, so I decided to go back to mt4.
And now - 2023, I'm trying to mt5 again, it runs quite smoothly, light, and consumes less resources.
I'm coding something on mt5: it's not easy to get the data like mt4, but it's not problem, it's fine.
However, it seems its network connection is not as stable as the mt4 version, sometimes it's not update Ask/Bid price real-time on chart (but with Terminal, I see the price is update real-time.)
I tried change to another server, but can't solve the problem.
Today, I can't remove take-profit price from the orders. I have tried shutting down the software, reopening it but still can't solve the problem.
This issues with some mt5, not at all.
So I decided to go back to the mt4 version.
Hi,
I've used mt5 by 2017 for testing, it runs very heavy, takes a lot of resources, so I decided to go back to mt4.
And now - 2023, I'm trying to mt5 again, it runs quite smoothly, light, and consumes less resources.
I'm coding something on mt5: it's not easy to get the data like mt4, but it's not problem, it's fine.
However, it seems its network connection is not as stable as the mt4 version, sometimes it's not update Ask/Bid price real-time on chart (but with Terminal, I see the price is update real-time.)
Today, I can't remove take-profit price from the orders. I have tried shutting down the software, reopening it but still can't solve the problem.
So I decided to go back to the mt4 version.
You are using a "beta" build version. Beta builds are known to have bugs.
Use the officially released build 3661 instead. Download and only connect to broker provided servers. Don't connect to MetaQuotes trade servers.
You are using a "beta" build version. Beta builds are known to have bugs.
Use the officially released build 3661 instead. Download and only connect to broker provided servers. Don't connect to MetaQuotes trade servers.
Hi,
1/I've download it from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download with filename "mt5setup.exe"
2/ I'm connect to my broker trade server.
As I stated, download it from a reputable broker only, so as not to have the officially released version (build 3661) and not the "beta" version.