Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents! - page 2
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I did not do it for the money, but as an experiment!
Correct! Is that not what the Image shows?
I did not do it for the money, but as an experiment!
Some more testing has revealed, that if I manually alter the Service entry (via RegEdit) to use the IP address 127.0.0.1 instead of 0.0.0.0 (which is the default used by the MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent Manager), it will then properly register itself on the MQL5 Cloud and appear in the Profile.
I have also reported this to the service desk as a possible work-around for the bug!
Hello Fernando,
I don't undertand where to find the "Service entry" could you explain it for dummys?
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum - #509 2019.05.21
When verified, then posted in the MetaQuote's specific thread for your version. For example New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170
It requires that you know your way around the Window's Registry and know how to adjust settings in the way "Services" are configured. Unfortunately, it is not something that should be done by normal Windows users. It requires some "Power User" knowledge. You should in fact be using the more "friendly" method described in the my post #4 (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167515#comment_4015596)
However, if you really want to go there, just open up the "Registry Editor" and navigate to the "Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\MetaTester-#" keys, where "#" is representative of 1,2, .. depending no how many agents you have running, and edit the "ImagePath" String Value, changing the "0.0.0.0" IP Address to "127.0.0.1", and then restart the services in question or reboot.
He is not referring to the service desk! Please read his post again as well as my own post which he is referencing.
It requires that you know your way around the Window's Registry and know how to adjust settings in the way "Services" are configured. Unfortunately, it is not something that should be done by normal Windows users. It requires some "Power User" knowledge. You should in fact be using the "friendly" method described in the following post:
However, if you really want to go there, just open up the "Registry Editor" and navigate to the "Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\MetaTester-#" keys, where "#" is representative of 1,2, .. depending no how many agents you have running, and edit the "ImagePath" String Value, changing the "0.0.0.0" IP Address to "127.0.0.1", and then restart the services in question or reboot.
Thank you very much, I found the entry, but as it turns out, it was already set to 127.0.0.1 I still get no connection working and the Agents are not visible in my stats. For a bit of context, I try to get it to work on a rented dedicated server with windows server 2019 as os. I have no isues to set Agents up at my local desktop pc.
Do you have any other ideas why it doesn't work?
Do you have any other ideas why it doesn't work?
If you are using a rented VPS, make sure that the ISP is not blocking those ports. They may be running an external Firewall service which you will have to manually set up or require that they configure it for you.
Also, just to make sure, check the Windows Firewall settings and check that the application and/or the port range is indeed being allowed.
I've just landed here because I was having issues getting my agents to connect on my local network, not the cloud.
I found that by changing the registry entry mentioned above to have the IP address of the machine where agent is running I resolved the problem.
Unfortunately I was also making firewall changes so it could have been those changes as well but it's something to try if you're reading this.
@Fernando Carreiro
Hello Fernando,
I hope you can help me, because I got stuck enabling a VM for tests in a local, private network.
Configuration and current status:
Computer 1: Notebook Windows 10, 64 bit = development computer.
Computer 2: PC Windows 10, 64 bit (= Hyper-V Host), Virtual machine (= Hyper-V Guest) = Additional capacity for testing.
What I have done so far:
- Both computers are visible in the network
- Ping works in both directions
- Private network set on both machines
- Firewalls disabled for Private Network on both machines
- Code freshly compiled
- MT5 / Local network farm / add agent done with "network scan". Works.
Computer 2:
- Services are running
Computer 1:
- The agents were detected and set up correctly during setup:
- Optimization starts without errors (Journal tab shows no error)
Until then everything ok.
Problem: The optimization does not start. Means: Computer 1 remains in this state.
Computer 2: The state of the ports (command "netstat -banvo" with "cmd / Run as admin")
now shows the following picture:
Do you have a hint for me?
Jorg