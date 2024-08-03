Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents! - page 3
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My apologies, but I am away on a sabbatical. Hopefully someone else may be able to help you out!
Hi guys
I am facing same issue with IP 169
I could add 6 onCMD
could see them on register editor, they had the correct IP...same as my ip address on control painel....but did not work. is there anyone having same issue?
Saying "did not work" has no meaning! You will have to explain in detail what is not working, if you want help to resolve it.
hi fernando
why i cant connect?
It requires that you know your way around the Window's Registry and know how to adjust settings in the way "Services" are configured. Unfortunately, it is not something that should be done by normal Windows users. It requires some "Power User" knowledge. You should in fact be using the more "friendly" method described in the my post #4 (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167515#comment_4015596)
However, if you really want to go there, just open up the "Registry Editor" and navigate to the "Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\MetaTester-#" keys, where "#" is representative of 1,2, .. depending no how many agents you have running, and edit the "ImagePath" String Value, changing the "0.0.0.0" IP Address to "127.0.0.1", and then restart the services in question or reboot.
For other contexts/set ups, is it possible to replace the IP address "127.0.0.1" by another one, e.g. the IP address mentioned in Agents Manager? I'm trying to "import" my laptop cores into my VPS, hence wondering if I could edit the registry on my VPS with the IP address reported by Agents Manager on my laptop. Or should it be the converse and ImagePath should be edited on the laptop?