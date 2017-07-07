I do not have the option "Register a virtual server" MT5 Terminal
Hi everyone. I'm running MT5 terminal from my broker,( live account, not demo) ActivTrades Version 5.00 Built 1495 09 Dec 2016, and i dosn't have the option in the Navigator to rent the MQL5 VPS, why is this? Restriction from my broker? If I download the terminal straight from metatrader.com the problem persist? Thanks in advance.
Snapshot from my terminal:
Please note that VPS (the external 3rd party kind) and the Virtual Hosting by Metaquotes (also called VPS) are totally different concepts and your Broker may be referring to the former not being a restriction and not necessarily the latter.
Try a demo account by a different broker and see for yourself!
Please note that VPS (the external 3rd party kind) and the Virtual Hosting by Metaquotes (also called VPS) are totally different concepts and your Broker may be referring to the former not being a restriction and not necessarily the latter.
Try a demo account by a different broker and see for yourself!
I know, VPS from Metaquotes is like Hibrid VPS. I´m only interested in if i can enable this service in my account, other way, rent a 3rd party VPS.
I see in the video from https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/tutorial that to establish the connection it uses the "Virtual Hosting wizard", does it come in stand alone product for download?
- www.mql5.com
I don't understand why some brokers limit capabilities of the platform they offer.
Possibly because they know they will be the first line of support for most users, not MetaQuotes.
FxPro, for example, excludes the news calendar from its MT5, and is also a major broker.
It should not be.
Regards.
ActivTrades is a major broker with many clients. They are supposed to offer a good customer service.
FxPro, for example, excludes the news calendar from its MT5, and is also a major broker.
It should not be.
Regards.
It was just conjecture from my side.
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Hi everyone. I'm running MT5 terminal from my broker,( live account, not demo) ActivTrades Version 5.00 Built 1495 09 Dec 2016, and i dosn't have the option in the Navigator to rent the MQL5 VPS, why is this? Restriction from my broker? If I download the terminal straight from metatrader.com the problem persist? Thanks in advance.
Snapshot from my terminal: