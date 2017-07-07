I do not have the option "Register a virtual server" MT5 Terminal

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Hi everyone. I'm running MT5 terminal from my broker,( live account, not demo) ActivTrades Version 5.00 Built 1495 09 Dec 2016, and i dosn't have the option in the Navigator to rent the MQL5 VPS, why is this? Restriction from my broker? If I download the terminal straight from metatrader.com the problem persist? Thanks in advance.

Snapshot from my terminal:

Terminal snapshot

 
MateAmargo:

Hi everyone. I'm running MT5 terminal from my broker,( live account, not demo) ActivTrades Version 5.00 Built 1495 09 Dec 2016, and i dosn't have the option in the Navigator to rent the MQL5 VPS, why is this? Restriction from my broker? If I download the terminal straight from metatrader.com the problem persist? Thanks in advance.

Snapshot from my terminal:


Yes I think it's related to your broker, ask them.
 
I contacted ActivTrades, and they told me that the signal service with them is unavaible, you can't sent or recieve signals, is this afecting the posibility to rent the Metaquotes VPS? If there a way to solve this? Activtrades told me that they have not any restriction to VPS usage.
[Deleted]  
MateAmargo: I contacted ActivTrades, and they told me that the signal service with them is unavaible, you can't sent or recieve signals, is this afecting the posibility to rent the Metaquotes VPS? If there a way to solve this? Activtrades told me that they have not any restriction to VPS usage.

Please note that VPS (the external 3rd party kind) and the Virtual Hosting by Metaquotes (also called VPS) are totally different concepts and your Broker may be referring to the former not being a restriction and not necessarily the latter.

Try a demo account by a different broker and see for yourself!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Please note that VPS (the external 3rd party kind) and the Virtual Hosting by Metaquotes (also called VPS) are totally different concepts and your Broker may be referring to the former not being a restriction and not necessarily the latter.

Try a demo account by a different broker and see for yourself!

I know, VPS from Metaquotes is like  Hibrid VPS. I´m only interested in if i can enable this service in my account, other way, rent a 3rd party VPS.

I see in the video from https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/tutorial that to establish the connection it uses the "Virtual Hosting wizard", does it come in stand alone product for download?

Virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5: How it works
Virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5: How it works
  • www.mql5.com
The virtual hosting service allows creating a copy of your trading platform on a remote server. Run your trading robots and copy deals of professional signal providers on a virtual platform 24 hours a day.
[Deleted]  
MateAmargo: ... does it come in stand alone product for download?
No, that would not make much sense because its functionality is intrinsically linked to the MetaTrader.
 
I don't understand why some brokers limit capabilities of the platform they offer. What I would do is to change to another broker. Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
I don't understand why some brokers limit capabilities of the platform they offer.
Possibly because they know they will be the first line of support for most users, not MetaQuotes.
 
honest_knave:
Possibly because they know they will be the first line of support for most users, not MetaQuotes.
ActivTrades is a major broker with many clients. They are supposed to offer a good customer service.

FxPro, for example, excludes the news calendar from its MT5, and is also a major broker.

It should not be.

Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
ActivTrades is a major broker with many clients. They are supposed to offer a good customer service.

FxPro, for example, excludes the news calendar from its MT5, and is also a major broker.

It should not be.

Regards.
It was just conjecture from my side. 
 
honest_knave:
It was just conjecture from my side. 
I know, hahaha. Regards-.
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