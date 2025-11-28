I have no option to register MQL5 virtual server
Hello. I am renting a VPS from MQL5. I have no idea how to migrate from my terminal to the server. From what I understand I register the server then I have the migration options. When I click register server it takes me to a page to rent another server. Any ideas? Thanks in advance.
- No option to migrate to VPS
- Register a Virtual Server not in Navigator
- VPS FOR MT4
Marco Volpe:
Hello. I am renting a VPS from MQL5. I have no idea how to migrate from my terminal to the server. From what I understand I register the server then I have the migration options. When I click register server it takes me to a page to rent another server. Any ideas? Thanks in advance.
Hello. I am renting a VPS from MQL5. I have no idea how to migrate from my terminal to the server. From what I understand I register the server then I have the migration options. When I click register server it takes me to a page to rent another server. Any ideas? Thanks in advance.
use the search ability on the desktop website. There are step by step instructional pages there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.11.27 13:20
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register