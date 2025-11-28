I have no option to register MQL5 virtual server

Hello. I am renting a VPS from MQL5. I have no idea how to migrate from my terminal to the server. From what I understand I register the server then I have the migration options. When I click register server it takes me to a page to rent another server. Any ideas? Thanks in advance.
 
Marco Volpe:
use the search ability on the desktop website. There are step by step instructional pages there.

