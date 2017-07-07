I do not have the option "Register a virtual server" MT5 Terminal - page 2
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Possibly because they know they will be the first line of support for most users, not MetaQuotes.
Agree. No problems with ActivTrades besides this.
So, in the end, is possible in this situation to rent Metaquotes VPS or i look for 3rd one?
Thanks for the feedbacks.
Since we can neither confirm nor deny the problems you face with MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting and your broker, probably best to go with a 3rd Party VPS for now.
But keep looking into it and discuss it further with your Broker!
Hi everyone. I'm running MT5 terminal from my broker,( live account, not demo) ActivTrades Version 5.00 Built 1495 09 Dec 2016, and i dosn't have the option in the Navigator to rent the MQL5 VPS, why is this? Restriction from my broker? If I download the terminal straight from metatrader.com the problem persist? Thanks in advance.
Snapshot from my terminal:
Be sure you right click the account that you are signed in to.
I, like you, have multiple live accounts and the same thing happened to me before i realized that i was right clicking the wrong account, not the current account i was signed in to.So the broker you are using probably has no fault here.
i am having a similar problem.
please can anyone assist
Metatrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
MT5 - go to here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps and specify your broker's server:
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Some important information -
64-bit Metatrader only to use Virtual Hosting:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mt5 VPS
Slava, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
How do I get one?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mt5 VPS
Marco vd Heijden, 2016.06.28 22:27
Use 64 Bit Operating System.
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