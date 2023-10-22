I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - page 7
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Here you go:
void OnTick()
{
ExpertRemove();
//---
}
i tried to backtesteed it and its fake.
I use 9999.99 % modeling quality and it gives an error .
Also i attached it for 2 hours on EURUSD last monday and it did not trade , but on your reports it seems it is trading for you, also on your signal i
see you had a sell on GBPUSD it did not open in my terminal .
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Great thread Alain , hahaha , you forgot to say its "really easy" "simple modification" ,"just add a news filter truefalse ,a trend filter truefalse".
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I once had a client ask me, why the ea does not sell on the peaks and does not buy on the lows...
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Great thread Alain , hahaha , you forgot to say its "really easy" "simple modification" ,"just add a news filter truefalse ,a trend filter truefalse".
---
I once had a client ask me, why the ea does not sell on the peaks and does not buy on the lows...
looool...Nobody asked it to me yet.
i need a mfi indicator with 4 different mfi period.who can help me
I found this old thread where FX_Sniper was asking for Lamborghini Diablo. Seems, he was coding for free during a long time so finally he decided to make a request as well - from 2006:
Please HELP ! I need a Lamborghini.
doesn't matter how i landed on this thread.
But hahahahhahaahah :V :p
Plus I've been long trying to express one of My observations : Whroader
Guy's one bad-ass moderator . I think he's quiet rough & tough-- in real-life too. Man I've never seen him laughing/cheering. He takes no shit & gives none either.
Every-time I see a newbie website visitor/scammer requests for free stuffs, I simply grab popcorn & await these lines:
:p
You have only four choices:
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
here is my robot
I wonder why it no work though
plez can some help me get this working I dont know what missing thanks u
here is my robot
I wonder why it no work though
plez can some help me get this working I dont know what missing thanks u
Look in the documentation before asking please or use search, otherwise the forum will fill up with 15 posts instead of 14
The make me successful in the filthy rich library checks whether or not the "isSuccessfull" member is already true
if it is false it will MAKE YOU MILLIONS LITERALLY . You need to fail at something first and then run the bot .
Leave a five star review please to prove your purchas thank you .