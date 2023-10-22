I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - page 5
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你好，我的朋友们，
这是一个美好的社区，你都那么善良和聪明。所以我有这个软件，你知道，赚钱，我编码它（这是我们不得不说，当我们在互联网上发现它，），并猜测，这是不工作。我有，但我的银行帐户没有做任何钱。
我不想学习，我不想支付，我不想读，我不想理解，只是做钱。我的银行帐户需要它，但它不工作。
我会非常感激，我永远不会忘记那个谁会帮助我。
和平兄弟。
Ha ha, absolutely make fun of someone~
Yeah, and they should even pay us to use their products...they are not working and we have to lose time asking free help on forums.
Dear Alain I respect you and I can see you have high level programmer in mql5 ,
But you dont understand my question...
I repeat again other worlds
surely I must give who give me a think that by this i can make money ..ok ? I never say mql5 market must be free...That was a question
WHY ? If its profitable ..why earn me only 20$ ?! If it is profitable...it must never 50..if it is not so................!!
You are good programmer & moderator , but I can give you a job only 50$... I dont understand...something is wrong !
Dear Alain I respect you and I can see you have high level programmer in mql5 ,
But you dont understand my question...
I repeat again other worlds
surely I must give who give me a think that by this i can make money ..ok ? I never say mql5 market must be free...That was a question
WHY ? If its profitable ..why earn me only 20$ ?! If it is profitable...it must never 50..if it is not so................!!
You are good programmer & moderator , but I can give you a job only 50$... I dont understand...something is wrong !
This is not a topic for serious question...I never thought it could not be obvious.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Help with Pivot Point Indicator not showing labels
aahepp, 2017.01.12 16:51
I downloaded this indicator that allows the showing of multiple time frame pivot points (daily, weekly, hourly, yearly). Problem is that I can not seem to get the labels to display for each point.
According to their screen shot (see image) that is should display the labels for each "period" selected. But I can not figure out why it is not displaying those labels. Anyone care to take a look at the attach indicator and see if they see an issue.
Or if one has a pivot indicator that allows the multiple period levels to be displayed at the same time with labels I would gladly take a look at it.
This is not a topic for serious question...I never thought it could not be obvious.
Its serious topic in comic language!
Now can you answer me please ? if no when , where i can ask for your reply ?
You are good programmer & moderator , but I can give you a job only 50$... I dont understand...something is wrong !
Such low prices are due to globalization. In countries like Russia, India, Pakistan, Colombia, etc., etc. $ 50 is a lot of money, it's roughly like $ 200-250 in Europe.
If Alain can not charge his real price ($ 200) it is because there are other programmers from those other countries who do it for 30-50 $.
In the Market section it happens more or less the same thing.
Thanks.
Such low prices are due to globalization. In countries like Russia, India, Pakistan, Colombia, etc., etc. $ 50 is a lot of money, it's roughly like $ 200-250 in Europe.
If Alain can not charge his real price ($ 200) it is because there are other programmers from those other countries who do it for 30-50 $.
Besides what @Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez stated in the previous post, most people don't respect anything given to them for free. People only value those things that came to them with difficulty, either from hard work or from a high cost in some form.
When it is free, most people don't give it any value and believe it to be false.
Admit it, if two people came to you, claiming to offer you a winning EA, one costing $1000 and the other offering it for free, which one would you be more inclined to believe to be truly a winning EA?
Your normal reaction would be to doubt the free EA would be any good!
Dear Alain I respect you and I can see you have high level programmer in mql5 ,
But you dont understand my question...
I repeat again other worlds
surely I must give who give me a think that by this i can make money ..ok ? I never say mql5 market must be free...That was a question
WHY ? If its profitable ..why earn me only 20$ ?! If it is profitable...it must never 50..if it is not so................!!
You are good programmer & moderator , but I can give you a job only 50$... I dont understand...something is wrong !
Besides what @Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez stated in the previous post, most people don't respect anything given to them for free. People only value those things that came to them with difficulty, either from hard work or from a high cost in some form.
When it is free, most people don't give it any value and believe it to be false.
Admit it, if two people came to you, claiming to offer you a winning EA, one costing $1000 and the other offering it for free, which one would you be more inclined to believe to be truly a winning EA?
Your normal reaction would be to doubt the free EA would be any good!
Fernando, I will surprise you...I totally agree with you
I was even insulted twice by people I was helping for free, I could not believe it when it happened. It was a serious lesson for me.