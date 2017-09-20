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Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Библиотеки: TypeToBytes
fxsaber, 2017.05.22 15:04Получаем конфиденциальные данные владельцев облачных агентов
Доступны имя пользователя Windows, битность, число ядер, размер памяти и т.д.
I checked against following your post and finally figured out how it works :Thanks @Stanislav Korotky
Hi Alain Verleyen,
I think you got it!! (as always!). I thought I had to put the filename as "filetest.csv", while only using "filetest" is sufficient... very good, Master!
And as Stanislav Korotky already wrote, using ShortArrayToString is a necessary step to correctly retrieve the string information.
Congrats, Master!
Regards,
Malacarne
Hi Alain Verleyen,
I think you got it!! (as always!). I thought I had to put the filename as "filetest.csv", while only using "filetest" is sufficient... very good, Master!
And as Stanislav Korotky already wrote, using ShortArrayToString is a necessary step to correctly retrieve the string information.
Congrats, Master!
Regards,
Malacarne
Without files
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
fxsaber, 2017.08.23 14:10
Для записи данных Агентов в один файл нужно использовать Фрейм-режим.
No, as I said it works, not for you ?
2017.05.21 20:00:48.107 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) OnTesterInit(): Start Optimization
2017.05.21 20:00:57.292 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) OnTesterPass : new frame pass:0 name:Statistics id:28820 value:0.000000
2017.05.21 20:00:57.292 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) Size: 28 this is a random test 28820
2017.05.21 20:00:57.309 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) OnTesterPass : new frame pass:16 name:Statistics id:28820 value:0.000000
2017.05.21 20:00:57.309 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) Size: 28 this is a random test 28820
...
2017.05.21 20:01:10.587 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) OnTesterPass : new frame pass:79 name:Statistics id:8492 value:0.000000
2017.05.21 20:01:10.587 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) Size: 27 this is a random test 8492
2017.05.21 20:01:10.720 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) -----------
2017.05.21 20:01:10.720 FrameTest (EURUSD,M6) OnTesterDeinit(): End Optimization
Hi there, hope you can help to preserve my hairline. I've copied your code exactly replacing my attempts, and in my log `OnTesterPass` never gets called, inside the 'Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files' the file `filetest` is being created. Logs for the agent don't have any entires from the print statements in the `OnTester` function. I am out of ideas of what I am doing wrong, and ideas? Build #1643 @Alain Verleyen
```
2017.09.17 23:18:44.697 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) OnTesterInit(): Start Optimization
2017.09.17 23:18:44.697 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) -----------C:\Users\danielsokolowski\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\36B48814C6C658AA3EC0B66B0B23CF41
2017.09.17 23:18:48.945 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) -----------
2017.09.17 23:18:48.945 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) OnTesterDeinit(): End Optimization
```
Hi there, hope you can help to preserve my hairline. I've copied your code exactly replacing my attempts, and in my log `OnTesterPass` never gets called, inside the 'Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files' the file `filetest` is being created. Logs for the agent don't have any entires from the print statements in the `OnTester` function. I am out of ideas of what I am doing wrong, and ideas? Build #1643 @Alain Verleyen
```
2017.09.17 23:18:44.697 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) OnTesterInit(): Start Optimization
2017.09.17 23:18:44.697 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) -----------C:\Users\danielsokolowski\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\36B48814C6C658AA3EC0B66B0B23CF41
2017.09.17 23:18:48.945 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) -----------
2017.09.17 23:18:48.945 DS_1MilNetWorthBy40-v53 (GBPNZD,H1) OnTesterDeinit(): End Optimization
```
my log `OnTesterPass` never gets called, inside the 'Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files' the file `filetest` is being created. Logs for the agent don't have any entires from the print statements in the `OnTester` function. I am out of ideas of what I am doing wrong, and ideas?
Delete the optimization cache. For example, recompile the EA.
Please provide some code if you need coding help.
I have finally figured it out. `OnTesterPass` will NOT be called for single tester runs (Optimization: Disabled) and for 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch', that is when `MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)=1 && MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)=0`. This actually posses a huge problem - unless I am missing something obvious - but one is simply unable to extract any statistics data form remote agents in the following two scenarios:
- single run but with a remote agent selected to run it
- remote agents utilized in 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch'
Be great,
I have finally figured it out. `OnTesterPass` will NOT be called for single tester runs (Optimization: Disabled) and for 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch', that is when `MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)=1 && MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)=0`. This actually posses a huge problem - unless I am missing something obvious - but one is simply unable to extract any statistics data form remote agents in the following two scenarios:
- single run but with a remote agent selected to run it
- remote agents utilized in 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch'
You could write to ServiceDesk, maybe they can enabled OnTesterXXX() for this kind of "optimization".
EDIT: from fxsaber post it seems, OnTesterPass() is working with this kind of optimization ? I don't have time to check myself.
I have finally figured it out. `OnTesterPass` will NOT be called for single tester runs (Optimization: Disabled) and for 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch', that is when `MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)=1 && MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)=0`. This actually posses a huge problem - unless I am missing something obvious - but one is simply unable to extract any statistics data form remote agents in the following two scenarios:
- single run but with a remote agent selected to run it
- remote agents utilized in 'Optimization: All symbols in the MarketWatch'
It is not true!
Add this strings in your EA and start Optimization
Result:
EURUSD (Data from OnTesterPass)
USDJPY (Data from OnTesterPass)