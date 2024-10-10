More on High Resolution Screen Problems

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Greetings,

Does anyone have any solution to MT4 indicators not working on high resolution screens yet? This thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/158168 basically says there is no solution other than the developer fixing the indicator.

But does anyone else have any other solution yet? The majority of all MT4 indicators are not optimized for high resolution screens these days, and until more and more people buy new computers (which most all of them come with high res screens) and require indicators to display properly, nothing much is being done by Metatrader to fix the problem.

Has anyone heard of a solution (other than the Adobe "Manifest File" solution, which does not work for Metatrader)? If so, I am very eager to hear it.

thank you,


Mike 

How to Get MT4 to Display Properly
How to Get MT4 to Display Properly
  • www.mql5.com
Greetings, I have a high resolution screen, and it does not display MT4 properly. I am using Version 4.0 Build 950...
 

Do you mean font size or graphics?

Ea can be coded with auto resize function that automatically adjust to any screen resolution.

It depends on whether your coder put's it in or if you request it.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Do you mean font size or graphics?

Ea can be coded with auto resize function that automatically adjust to any screen resolution.

It depends on whether your coder put's it in or if you request it.

The problem is no font on any indicator displays properly; the text is all squished together. You can see the text above (in the picture I posted) is all bunched up and unreadable. Sure I can reduce the font size in the indicator, which does help some with the text bunching up, but then the font size is so tiny it's unreadable. This is a scaling problem that Metatrader doesn't seem willing to address, which is unfortunate because most new computers these days have high res screens.
 
mikejody:
The problem is no font on any indicator displays properly; the text is all squished together. You can see the text above (in the picture I posted) is all bunched up and unreadable. Sure I can reduce the font size in the indicator, which does help some with the text bunching up, but then the font size is so tiny it's unreadable. This is a scaling problem that Metatrader doesn't seem willing to address, which is unfortunate because most new computers these days have high res screens.

This is not something that Metaquotes can magically fix. It really does require the authors of the indicator to adapt their code for the high resolution displays.

Developers have had over a year to do this, so any professional vendor selling products via the MQL5 marketplace should have done this already.

 
James Cater:

This is not something that Metaquotes can magically fix. It really does require the authors of the indicator to adapt their code for the high resolution displays.

Developers have had over a year to do this, so any professional vendor selling products via the MQL5 marketplace should have done this already.

I'm having the same problem now in 2018 with a new EA I just purchased

Nobody seems to know the answer and the vendor states they have coded the EA to handle HR screens

 
mikejody:

Greetings,

Does anyone have any solution to MT4 indicators not working on high resolution screens yet? This thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/158168 basically says there is no solution other than the developer fixing the indicator.

But does anyone else have any other solution yet? The majority of all MT4 indicators are not optimized for high resolution screens these days, and until more and more people buy new computers (which most all of them come with high res screens) and require indicators to display properly, nothing much is being done by Metatrader to fix the problem.

Has anyone heard of a solution (other than the Adobe "Manifest File" solution, which does not work for Metatrader)? If so, I am very eager to hear it.

thank you,


Mike 

Try this link and replace your "Terminal.exe" file with then new one;

 

reason: coder

they never think of different laptops or PCs resolutions!!

 
I was able to fix it.

Just in case anyone else has the same issue they can right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.


Files:
MT4Fix2.png  111 kb
MT4Fix3.png  57 kb
 
angelofleming:
I was able to fix it.

Just in case anyone else has the same issue they can right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.


Thank you, you're a savior!! God bless you!  

 
Thank you so much, your fix works!
 
angelofleming #:
I was able to fix it.

Just in case anyone else has the same issue they can right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.

it works! thanks!

angelofleming #:
I was able to fix it.

Just in case anyone else has the same issue they can right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.


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