Is MT4 going to retire at some point and will the use of MT5 become inevitable? - page 2
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This topic..really ? Again ?
Metaquotes has announced MT4 development is stopped.
Metaquotes has not announced anything similar to "being forced to drop MT4". They will never forced anything, think about it.
Will be enough already to cry. Trust not words, but the facts
Last bild is 1018
The word is, they cannot stop servers within 6 months or a year without a fool-proof migration program for million users. And AFAIK they do not have such a program. There is neither any message from MQ they would stop the MT4 servers, so I wonder how you come to that 6 months or a year estimate.
By the way, they have a program to migrate all MT4 to MT5 accounts including all trading history and currently open positions. Brokers who bought MT5 license have a tool for migrating their customers' accounts. Regards.
That's interesting, so they are updating it, I'm still at build 1010.
I'm still not aware of any announcement from metaquotes on this forum. You would have thought that they would have made some sort of announcement here.
Alian did inform me here, that it was announced by MetaQuotes that MT4 will no longer be developed, but he did not provide a link and I can't find it either!
Also, build 1019, was downloaded via the MetaQuotes trade servers. On my brokers connection, it is still at build 1010 as well!
Alian did inform me here, that it was announced by MetaQuotes that MT4 will no longer be developed, but he did not provide a link and I can't find it either!
Also, build 1019, was downloaded via the MetaQuotes trade servers. On my brokers connection, it is still at build 1010 as well!
This was announced, informally, several times on Russian forum.
It was also said by the Service Desk on some answers, but I can't provide it as it's private.
What was announced is no more new development, it was never said there will not be any update for bug or security fixes. (Which I suppose is what is done in build 1019, to confirm).
By the way, don't forget build from Metaquotes-Demo server are beta version, use it at your own risk. Maybe they are just introducing some bugs to accelerate the switch to MT5 (It's a joke, just in case).
EDIT: link to Metaquotes's CEO announce added.
That's interesting, so they are updating it, I'm still at build 1010.
I'm still not aware of any announcement from metaquotes on this forum. You would have thought that they would have made some sort of announcement here.
They didn't say anything on this forum, but they (concretly, Anthony Papaevagorou, Head of Sales at MetaQuotes) did in a recent presentation at the Finance Magnates London Summit. Here the link:
http://www.financemagnates.com/forex/technology/metaquotes-emphasizing-mt5-development-as-mt4-slowly-dying-out/
Before this announcement, the latest build was 1012 from 22 Aug 2016 (we haven't seen any new build for several months, which was coherent with such announcement). And after this, two new builds released at 08 Dec 2016 (build 1018) and 12 Dec 2016 (build 1019) WITHOUT any single word on the "List of Changes in MT4 Client Terminal" or similar posts on this forum????.
Does anyone know what these updates consists of?
I hope these are minor updates (bug fixes) that were already planned or pending before or are something related to the porting of trading accounts to MT5. Otherwise, I don't understand anything.
Regards.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1030
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.12.14 11:32
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1030
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 16, 2016. We have fixed some bugs based on crash reports.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Regards.