Is MT4 going to retire at some point and will the use of MT5 become inevitable? - page 3
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This is stupid! MT4 is not dying out! MT5 is die like always has been! METAQUOTES just lying. This CEO is crazy! Trying to force a product to buyers! MT4 is more alive than EVER! The want to kill it to make more money with MT5 is very stupid, they will regret! They are amarrying with a bad position!
1. All or almost all brokers already bought their MT4 license. Few more licenses they will sell in the future. MT4 is a mature market, not a growing market.
2. As a result, since July 2016 they are selling more MT5 licenses than MT4 licenses. It is their near future (and ours).
3. So, if you were the CEO of MetaQuotes, what would you do ???. Can you currently live with what you won in 2004 or 2005 or 2008 or 2010 ?? That money you already spent or invested and in 2017 you need to continue selling and generating profits.
On the other hand, objectively, MT5 is a more modern platform, more powerful, faster and with many more options that can be very useful for all of us. Why are you so scared ??.
Regards.
It seems like they have read this thread. Unresolved bugs since 22 Aug 2016, fixed just now???. There was no time previously to their announcement to fix those bugs (from 22 Aug 2016 to 15 Nov 2016)??? It's a bit weird, but I hope it's that and I hope it's really the last MT4 build. Otherwise, what they announced was just to see how people reacted? Or have they repented of what they announced? I believe and hope not, but who knows ??.
Regards.
They announced "no new developments", they never announced "no more bugs fixes". I don't see a problem.
Like you can see, all these webs also thought the same that most of us:
https://smnweekly.com/2016/11/15/metaquotes-abandons-mt4-turns-entirely-to-mt5-trading-platform/
http://www.forexfactory.com/news.php?do=news&id=615189
http://forums.babypips.com/trading-platforms-and-software/83403-metaquotes-stops-developing-mt4-will-focus-mt5-instead-post793298.html#post793298
Regards.
We'll see:
1. All or almost all brokers already bought their MT4 license. Few more licenses they will sell in the future. MT4 is a mature market, not a growing market.
2. As a result, since July 2016 they are selling more MT5 licenses than MT4 licenses. It is their near future (and ours).
3. So, if you were the CEO of MetaQuotes, what would you do ???. Can you currently live with what you won in 2004 or 2005 or 2008 or 2010 ?? That money you already spent or invested and in 2017 you need to continue selling and generating profits.
On the other hand, objectively, MT5 is a more modern platform, more powerful, faster and with many more options that can be very useful for all of us. Why are you so scared ??.
Regards.
3. If I will be the CEO I will make my broker clients pay more of MT4 while I develop a better platform (it can be dont very easily) just copy most of NinjaTrader software for example.... and then sell MT6, and people will accept it smoothly. Im sorry that you had looses with mt5, but you have to acept the looses and make another trade or you will go broke.
I still think we will not see MT6 until they monetize MT5. Unless MT5 just changed its name to MT6 to create the illusion of a new product and attract those who hate MT5 without objective motives.
Regards-
It is certainly going to be interesting to watch how this plays out. How long will a company want to run concurrent products targeting the same market? How will obligations to customers of the old platform be met if it is to become obsolete? Is MT4 going to insidiously merge into MT5 over time?
Tricky stuff.
I'm sure there isn't this much drama when NT changes